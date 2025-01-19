January 21, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory Issued for Los Angeles County Amid Strong Santa Ana Windstorm

Public Health Warns of Poor Air Quality, Health Risks as Winds Stir Pollutants From Burn Scars

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a Windblown Dust and Ash Advisory due to strong Santa Ana winds expected to impact the region through Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, at 10 p.m. The South Coast Air Quality Management District (South Coast AQMD) warns that the gusty winds may disperse ash from recent wildfire burn scars and generate dust, potentially affecting air quality across Los Angeles County.

Adam Van Gerpen, a hazmat specialist and fire captain with the Los Angeles Fire Department said, “There’s still a lot of hazards. We don’t know what’s in the air. There are unknown chemicals in the air. It’s not safe for people breathing it in.”

Any number of hazardous materials could have been reduced to ash or particulate matter by the fires, including asbestos, gasoline, and exploded batteries from burnt automobiles, burned furniture, and household cleaning products, which contain carcinogens. 

The advisory highlights heightened risks for communities located downwind of burn scars, including areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires. Residents are urged to stay vigilant as air quality may deteriorate, particularly for children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions.

Health officials provided the following guidelines to minimize exposure to airborne ash and dust:

  • Stay Indoors: Keep windows and doors closed. Use an air purifier or set air conditioning units to recirculate indoor air.
  • Wear a Mask: If outdoor activities are unavoidable, use an N95 or P100 mask to reduce inhalation of harmful particles, and make sure the mask is fitted properly and tightly over your mouth and nose. 
  • Secure Loose Items: Tie down or bring inside outdoor items like furniture and trash cans to prevent them from becoming airborne hazards.
  • Protect Your Eyes: Use goggles to shield your eyes from ash and debris while outdoors and protect yourself with gloves, long sleeve shirts, and long pants. Remove visible ash from your body as soon as possible. 
  • Stay Informed: Follow updates from local news and weather reports for real-time conditions and advisories.
  • Prepare for Emergencies: Ensure you have essential supplies and a plan in case conditions worsen.

Dust and ash stirred up by strong winds may irritate and exacerbate existing health issues. Officials caution that while ash particles are often visible, their impact on air quality may not always register on Air Quality Index (AQI) readings. These particles can carry harmful substances and pose significant health risks.

Air quality in some areas is expected to reach “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” or worse during peak wind events. Conditions are projected to improve by late Wednesday as wind speeds subside.

For the latest air quality forecasts, residents can visit South Coast AQMD’s website or download the South Coast AQMD mobile app, available in both English and Spanish.

in News
