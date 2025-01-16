Santa Monica Police Seek Inglewood-Based Suspect in Fatal Shooting

Fabian Mendez, Considered Armed and Dangerous, Remains at Large

The Santa Monica Police Department has an update on the case of the unhoused man who was fatally shot on the 200 block of Broadway.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. following an argument between an unidentified woman and the victim, a man believed to be homeless. Police said Fabian Mendez, of Inglewood, chased the victim into the street before shooting him in the back. Mendez was last seen fleeing northbound in Alley 2 and remains at large.

Despite officers’ efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released and is pending notification of his next of kin.

The Santa Monica Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in locating Fabian Mendez. Mendez is considered armed and dangerous. If located, do not approach or engage the suspect. Please call 9-1-1 when safe to do so.

Anyone with information about this incident, please contact Det. Reyes (Isaac.Reyes@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-4852, Detective Sergeant Lozano (Alfonso.Lozano@santamonica.gov) at (310) 458-8774, or the Watch Commander 24 hours a day at (310) 458-8427.