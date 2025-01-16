January 17, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LADWP Refutes Fire Hydrant Misinformation During Palisades Fire’s Unprecedented Demand for Water

Utility Addresses Online Claims, Confirms Water Systems Remained Operational

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP)  is seeking to address misinformation being spread online and on social media apps, like Twitter and Facebook. In a press release, the department has refuted several claims surrounding the effectiveness of fire hydrants and water systems during the recent fires.

“Our hearts are with all of our customers whose lives have been devastated by these wildfires,” said LADWP in a statement. “We are here to support them and the firefighting efforts.”

The fire, described as an unprecedented hurricane wind-driven wildfire in an urban area, did overwhelm LADWP crews and systems. Although the department was prepared for such events, the intensity and scale of the fire posed challenges, especially as firefighting continued.

The LADWP emphasized that all fire hydrants in the area were inspected and fully operational before the fire. LADWP works closely with the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), which is responsible for inspecting hydrants citywide. The department updated its repair list regularly and made sure that any necessary repairs were completed promptly.

LADWP further clarified that no power was lost to its pump stations during the fire, and water supply to the region remained robust. However, due to the extreme water demand to fight the fire, water pressure in the system was impacted, particularly in higher elevations of the Pacific Palisades. This led to a temporary loss of water in three tanks serving the area.

To mitigate the effects of low water pressure, LADWP deployed potable water tankers to support firefighting efforts. 

Much has been made of one nearby reservoir being offline, but LADWP noted that it temporarily took the Santa Ynez Reservoir out of service to meet safe drinking water regulations. Due to city charter requirements, repairs to Santa Ynez are subject to a competitive bidding process, which takes time.

Despite these challenges, LADWP emphasized that the water system serving the Pacific Palisades area, as well as all of Los Angeles, complies with federal and state fire codes for urban development. According to the LADWP has built the system beyond these requirements to meet the community’s typical needs.

As climate change continues to present new challenges, LADWP stated that it is investigating ways to strengthen its water system’s resilience in the face of future wildfires and extreme weather events. The department is calling for a review and potential update of city codes related to water systems used for wildfire suppression.

