Culver City Postpones Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration To Next Month

Event Will Honor Dr. King’s Legacy With Live Entertainment and Exhibits

After a January postponement, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 15, the Culver City Parks, Recreation & Community Services Department announced. The event will honor the legacy, message, and spirit of the civil rights leader.

The celebration, organized in partnership with the Culver City Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Juneteenth Celebration Advisory Committee, will take place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 4117 Overland Avenue.

The National Day of Service, designated by Congress as part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, encourages Americans to honor Dr. King’s life and work by volunteering to improve their communities.

This special event will have the following attractions available for visitors.

The event, which coincides with Black History Month, is free and open to the public. Community members are invited to join in this celebration of Dr. King’s enduring impact and message of equality and service.

For more information, please check the Culver City event website.