Palisades Fire Incident Update for January 15, Nine Lives Lost, Evacuation Zone Unsafe for Residents

Firefighters Continue Suppression Efforts, Damage Assessments Reveal Significant Destruction.

The Palisades Fire, which has scorched 23,713 acres, is now 21% contained, officials announced Wednesday evening. A Red Flag Warning in effect since last week concluded on Wednesday, January 15 at 6:00 p.m., but strong Santa Ana winds are expected to return Monday through Thursday, creating critical fire weather conditions.

During the morning press conference update, LA Fire Chief Kristen Crowley said, “We understand residents in areas less impacted by the fire and frustrated and want to return home. It’s not safe yet and all agencies are working tirelessly to remove hazards to allow for a safe repopulation plan. We will tell you immediately when it is safe.”

Firefighters continue to build and strengthen containment lines while prioritizing safety. Specialized supplies such as masks, respirators, gloves, eye protection, and decontamination materials are being distributed to responders and civilians returning to affected areas.

Aerial imagery suggests that approximately 5,000 structures may have been damaged or destroyed. Damage assessment teams are working to confirm these estimates, with validated reports available at LA County Recovery.

In the city of Malibu, Malibu Building inspectors are conducting rapid visual assessments; the number of damaged/destroyed structures within City limits is TBD. 35% of inspections complete.

All previously announced mandatory evacuations, with the exception of a few that have been released, are still in force. They are as follows:

Status: Immediate threat to life. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

DRY-U026-A, DRY-U026-C, LOS-Q0762, LOS-Q0762-A, LOS-Q0765, LOS-Q0767-A, LOS-Q0767-B, LOS-Q0778-A, LOS-Q0780, LOS-Q0781-A, LOS-Q0782-A, LOS-Q0782-B, LOS-Q0782-C, LOS-Q0798, LOS-Q1118, MAL-C111-A, MAL-C111-B, MAL-C112-B, MTN-U028, RRC-U027-A, RRC-U027-B, RMB-U030-A, RMB-U030-B, RMB-U030-D, RMB-U030-E, SDP-U029, SSM-U010-A, SSM-U010-B, TOP-U001, TOP-U002, TOP-U003, TOP-U004, TOP-U005, TOP-U006, TOP-U007, TOP-U008, TOP-U009

Per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department: ALL EVACUATION ORDER and WARNING AREAS for the Palisades Fire are under CURFEW ORDER from 6:00 p.m. till 6:00 a.m..

To identify your evacuation zone please visit CAL FIRE’s 3D map and search for your address.

The following evacuation warning zones are still in force:

CAL-C405, CAL-C406, CAL-C407, CAL-C408, CAL-C409, CAL-C410, CAL-C411, CAL-C412, CAL-C413, CAL-C414, CAL-C415, DRY-U026-B, LOS-Q0406-A, LOS-Q0407, LOS-Q0751, LOS-Q0762-B, LOS-Q0764, LOS-Q0772, LOS-Q0779, LOS-Q0783, LOS-Q0800, LOS-Q1089, LOS-Q1115-A, LOS-Q1115-B, LOS-Q1119, LOS-Q1163, MAL-C112-A, MCR-U021-A, MCR-U021-C, RMB-U030-C, SAN-Q1395-B, SAN-Q1396-B

Per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department: ALL EVACUATION ORDER and WARNING AREAS for the Palisades Fire are under CURFEW ORDER from 6PM till 6AM.

To identify your evacuation zone please visit CAL FIRE’s 3D map and search for your address.

As of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, the following roads remain closed:

Piuma Road at Woodbluff Road

Malibu Canyon Road at Piuma Road

Mulholland Highway at Stunt Road

Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Mulholland Drive

Topanga Canyon Boulevard at PCH

Mulholland Drive at Trinidad Road

Entrada Drive at Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Coastline Drive at PCH

Interstate 405 (1-405)

Southbound Valley Vista Blvd. off-ramp closed.

The Southbound Skirball Center Drive off-ramp is closed.

At Getty Center Drive, access to northbound Sepulveda Boulevard is restricted.

State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway/PCH)

Southbound PCH closed at Sweetwater Canyon Drive.

Northbound PCH closed at McClure Tunnel.

Interstate 10 (1-10)

Westbound I-10 closed at Lincoln Boulevard.

Westbound I-10 4th and 5th Street on-ramps closed.

State Route 27 (Topanga Canyon Blvd.)

Fully closed in both directions between PCH and Mulholland Drive

Road closure maps:

Los Angeles County

City of Santa Monica

City of Los Angeles

City of Malibu

Metro Los Angeles is providing free fares systemwide during wildfire conditions subside

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is offering $10 fares for travel anywhere between San Diego to San Luis Obispo is in effect until January 24.

Critical resources are being allowed into mandatory evacuation areas for repairs, but residents and the general public remain restricted.

All areas of Santa Monica north of San Vicente Boulevard remain under an Evacuation Warning. While residents are allowed to return voluntarily, they should remain prepared to leave if fire conditions deteriorate. No mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for Santa Monica, and there are no active fires within city limits.

Entry points into Los Angeles from Santa Monica and Pacific Coast Highway remain closed, as Los Angeles evacuation zones continue to enforce mandatory evacuation orders.

Santa Monica officials expressed gratitude to residents for their patience and understanding during the evacuations. “We are fortunate that fires did not cross into Santa Monica, and no homes or businesses were lost,” said Mayor Lana Negrete. “Our hearts go out to all those throughout the region facing catastrophic losses, including many of our city employees and local business owners.”

You can watch a video message from Mayor Negrete here:

A community meeting will be held to provide further updates:

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. PST

Location: Sinai Temple, 10400 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024

Livestream: CAL FIRE IMT2 YouTube

For residents seeking information about missing pets, a dedicated hotline has been established at (213) 270-8155.