Suspect Arrested and Charged in March 27 Hit-and-Run Death

The Victim Was on the Way to His Job at the Beverly Hills Hotel

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian who was on the way to work in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, the LAPD announced in a press release.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 27, at approximately 5:46 a.m., when a 2017 Ford Transit van traveling west on 6th Street struck a pedestrian riding a skateboard near Catalina Street.

The impact threw the pedestrian, Oscar Lopez, aged 22, onto the sidewalk. The driver fled the scene without stopping to render aid, a violation of Vehicle Code Section 20001(a), police said.

The victim’s devastated mother told KTLA 5 News, in an interview, that Lopez rode a skateboard because he didn’t have a car and was on the way to his job at the Beverly Hills Hotel when he was struck, left injured at the scene, and died.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

Following an investigation by the LAPD’s West Traffic Division, officers located the vehicle and arrested the suspected driver, identified as Fedir Latsenko, on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. He was booked under Booking No. 6992240.

On April 1, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Police reminded motorists that in the event of a collision, drivers are legally required to stop, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Authorities are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact West Traffic Detectives at (213) 473-0234. Tipsters can also call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or provide anonymous tips through L.A. Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS or www.lacrimestoppers.org or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.