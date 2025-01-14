Culver City Temporarily Relocates the City’s Council and Commission Meetings

Council Chambers to Undergo Upgrades; New Venues Announced
Culver City officials announced temporary relocations for City Council and commission meetings during January and early February due to electronic upgrades in the Mike Balkman Council Chambers. Meetings will take place at alternative venues, with updated locations for each meeting listed below.
The first relocated meeting, the City Council session, is scheduled for Monday, January 13, at the Culver City Senior Center in Rooms B45 and B47. The list of meetings and their updated locations is as follows:
- Monday, January 13
City Council Meeting – 7 p.m. (Closed Session at 6 p.m.)
Location: Culver City Senior Center, Rooms B45 and B47, 4095 Overland Ave
- Tuesday, January 21
Cultural Affairs Commission Meeting – 7 p.m.
Location: Dan Patacchia Room, 1st Floor, City Hall, 9770 Culver Blvd
- Wednesday, January 22
Planning Commission Meeting – 7 p.m.
Location: Culver City Senior Center, Rooms B45 and B47, 4095 Overland Ave
- Monday, January 27
City Council Meeting – 7 p.m. (Closed Session at 6 p.m.)
Location: Culver City Senior Center, Rooms B45 and B47, 4095 Overland Ave
- Tuesday, February 4
PRCS Commission Meeting – 7 p.m.
Location: Culver City Senior Center, Rooms B45 and B47, 4095 Overland Ave
- Wednesday, February 5
Civil Service Commission Meeting – 7 p.m.
Location: Dan Patacchia Room, 1st Floor, City Hall, 9770 Culver Blvd
- Monday, February 10
City Council Meeting – 7 p.m. (Closed Session at 6 p.m.)
Location: Culver City Senior Center, Rooms B45 and B47, 4095 Overland Ave
- Wednesday, February 12
Planning Commission Meeting – 7 p.m.
Location: Culver City Senior Center, Rooms B45 and B47, 4095 Overland Ave
Parking is limited at the Senior Center and Veterans Memorial Building. Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation via Culver CityBus Lines 1, 1C1, 3, and 7. Additional bike parking will be available at the Senior Center during City Council meetings.
Virtual attendance options and requests to speak will be managed through the Culver City agenda webpage.