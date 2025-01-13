West Hollywood Adjusts Events Schedule, Issues Air Quality Alert Amid Regional Wildfires

Dangerous Air Quality From Nearby Wildfires Prompts Postponements and Health Warnings

The City of West Hollywood and its public safety partners are actively responding to the effects of nearby wildfires that have devastated surrounding communities. While there are no reports of major fires or incidents within West Hollywood, city crews continue to assess road conditions and address downed trees.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an air quality alert due to elevated levels of fine particle pollution from wildfire smoke. The alert will remain in effect until at least 5 p.m. on Friday, January 10.

The National Weather Service warns that wildfire smoke particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and pose severe health risks, including heart attacks, strokes, asthma attacks, and respiratory issues. Vulnerable groups such as individuals with heart or lung conditions, older adults, pregnant people, children, and outdoor workers are at greater risk.

In response to air quality concerns, the city has postponed outdoor events and some programming until at least Monday, January 13, 2025. Key postponements include:

2025 Mayoral Reorganization & Installation Ceremony and City Council Meeting: Originally scheduled for January 13, the event has been rescheduled for the upcoming City Council meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Ice Rink at West Hollywood Park: The public opening has been delayed, with a new date to be announced.

The city’s updated calendar of events and meetings is available at weho.org/calendar.

As a precaution, Los Angeles County Fire and Southern California Edison are considering public safety power shutoffs due to the ongoing Red Flag Warning. Currently, there are no planned shutoffs in West Hollywood, but residents are encouraged to prepare. Information on potential outages can be found at sce.com/outage-center/outage-information/psps.