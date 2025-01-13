January 14, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Officials Warn of Scams and Price Gouging Amid Los Angeles Wildfires

Photo: YouTube

Leaders Share Price Gouging Reporting and Scam Safety Tips 

California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined local leaders in Los Angeles on Tuesday to meet with families, first responders, and law enforcement impacted by the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Alongside Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, Sheriff Robert Luna, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Senator Sasha Renee Perez, and Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo, Bonta addressed concerns about fraud, price gouging, and scams during the emergency.

The City has launched a new, simple intake system to report price gouging – call 311 to report illegally hiked rents and prices, but Los Angeles Supervisor Lindsay Horvath announced another number that is available for Angelenos to call for help after stating that this prohibition against price gouging of any kind goes for individuals and corporations. She said that residents can call 800-593-8222 to report any incidents of price gouging and that authorities want to hold them accountable. 

There have been multiple reports of landlords doubling and tripling rents of vacant properties for desperate families trying to find housing. Price gouging can also include essential consumer goods like food, water, clothing, and other services like health care, and veterinary care. 

City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto has formed a task force to investigate price gouging in her office’s public rights branch dedicated to civil enforcement. The city is working on an overall dedicated intake system for reporting but is already responding to residents who have reported violations. She said that her office would hold anyone and everyone accountable.

The City Attorney said that reports to her office’s task force can be made via email at  att.pricegougingtask@lacity.org or by calling the dedicated line to report such crimes:  213-679.5035. 

“The resilience of Californians is undeniable,” Bonta said. “In the face of devastating natural disasters, we unite, support one another, and rebuild. For those who’ve suffered losses, my heart is with you. Rest assured, state and local officials, as well as my team, are here to provide support and protection.”

Governor Gavin Newsom’s state of emergency declaration on Jan. 7 activated protections against price gouging. Businesses are prohibited from raising prices on essential goods and services, such as lodging, food, and fuel, by more than 10%. Residents experiencing price gouging can report it to local authorities or the Att

Bonta urged residents to remain cautious of fraudulent activity, especially as communities rally to help wildfire victims. “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said, offering tips to avoid scams:

  • Verify Credentials: Check licenses and reviews for contractors, adjusters, and charities.
  • Be Skeptical of Upfront Payments: Avoid paying large sums before services are completed.
  • Confirm Authenticity: Use official channels to verify government representatives or relief efforts.
  • Monitor Financial Accounts: Regularly check accounts for suspicious activity.
  • Report Fraud: Contact law enforcement or report scams at oag.ca.gov/report.

With many charities and crowdfunding campaigns emerging to assist fire victims, Bonta advised residents to carefully research organizations before donating.

  • Check Registration: Charities operating in California must register with the Attorney General’s Registry of Charities.
  • Trust Established Organizations: Verify how funds are allocated to ensure your donation supports the intended cause.
  • Be Wary of Social Media Campaigns: Investigate crowdfunding pages to confirm their legitimacy and fee structures.
  • Avoid Pressure Tactics: Legitimate charities won’t rush or threaten potential donors.
  • Verify Tax-Exempt Status: Ensure donations are tax-deductible by confirming the charity’s status through the IRS.

For more tips and resources, visit the DOJ’s donation tips webpage at oag.ca.gov/donations.

