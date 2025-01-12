Culver City Stands Strong Amid Regional Wildfire Crisis, Mayor and Chiefs Reassure Community

Local Emergency Services Remain Fully Operational as Leaders Thank First Responders

Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a message to the community on January 10 which says, “Thank you to our first responders, staff, and community for your support during this devastating time. We know there are members of the Culver City community who have experienced unimaginable loss. Our hearts go out to them. Let’s continue to take care of one another and stay prepared during these fire conditions. You can find a list of donations and resources on the Culver City website, as well as the latest updates.”

Culver City’s police and fire chiefs issued a joint statement Sunday assuring residents that local emergency services remain fully operational despite assisting neighboring areas in battling the Palisades Fire.

Police Chief Jason Sims and Fire Chief Ken Powell emphasized that staffing levels within the city are robust and resources are in place to address any incidents that arise locally.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” the chiefs stated. “Strategic plans have been implemented to ensure that our emergency services can respond effectively, even as we assist with the regional response.”

The Culver City Fire Department has deployed personnel to aid firefighting efforts in nearby areas, including the Palisades Fire while recalling off-duty firefighters to maintain full service levels within the city. Meanwhile, the Culver City Police Department is supporting the Santa Monica Police Department in evacuation operations, looting prevention, and humanitarian efforts.

Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant as red flag warnings persist in the region, with officials urging the community to reserve 911 for emergencies and to report safety concerns immediately.

To stay informed, residents were directed to visit the city’s official website, culvercity.org, and sign up for local emergency alerts.

“We appreciate the vigilance of our community during this time,” the statement read. “Together, we can ensure our city remains safe during this challenging time.”