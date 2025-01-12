January 13, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Stands Strong Amid Regional Wildfire Crisis, Mayor and Chiefs Reassure Community

Photo: Culver City

Local Emergency Services Remain Fully Operational as Leaders Thank First Responders

Culver City Mayor Dan O’Brien issued a message to the community on January 10 which says, “Thank you to our first responders, staff, and community for your support during this devastating time. We know there are members of the Culver City community who have experienced unimaginable loss. Our hearts go out to them. Let’s continue to take care of one another and stay prepared during these fire conditions. You can find a list of donations and resources on the Culver City website, as well as the latest updates.”

Culver City’s police and fire chiefs issued a joint statement Sunday assuring residents that local emergency services remain fully operational despite assisting neighboring areas in battling the Palisades Fire.

Police Chief Jason Sims and Fire Chief Ken Powell emphasized that staffing levels within the city are robust and resources are in place to address any incidents that arise locally.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” the chiefs stated. “Strategic plans have been implemented to ensure that our emergency services can respond effectively, even as we assist with the regional response.”

The Culver City Fire Department has deployed personnel to aid firefighting efforts in nearby areas, including the Palisades Fire while recalling off-duty firefighters to maintain full service levels within the city. Meanwhile, the Culver City Police Department is supporting the Santa Monica Police Department in evacuation operations, looting prevention, and humanitarian efforts.

Residents were encouraged to remain vigilant as red flag warnings persist in the region, with officials urging the community to reserve 911 for emergencies and to report safety concerns immediately.

To stay informed, residents were directed to visit the city’s official website, culvercity.org, and sign up for local emergency alerts.

“We appreciate the vigilance of our community during this time,” the statement read. “Together, we can ensure our city remains safe during this challenging time.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

This January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo Credit: CAL FIRE
News

Palisades Fire Updates: Critical Fire Weather, Damage Reports, and Vital Resources for Impacted Residents

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Hazardous Conditions and Water Warning in Los Angeles County into Next Week  The Palisades Fire is now 13% Contained and...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD and SMMUSD Schools Resume Operations as Conditions Improve, With Exceptions in Fire-Affected Zones

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Several Campuses in High-Impact Areas Remain Closed; Precautions in Effect at LAUSD Los Angeles Unified will reopen most schools and...

Photo: LAPL
News

FEMA Representatives Onsite at Weho Library and Seven Other Locations

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Wildfire Survivors Can Apply for Relief and Get Information on Monday In addition to FEMA representatives available at evacuation centers...

Photo: CAL Fire
News

Red Flag Warning Extended as Fire Risk Persists Across Los Angeles County

January 12, 2025

Read more
January 12, 2025

Santa Ana Winds and Critical Fire Conditions Expected To Last in Next Week  While the two most destructive fires in...
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced...

Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire YouTube
News

Breaking News: 6% Containment Achieved in Palisades Fire; Tragic Death Confirmed, Federal Government to Cover Costs

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Firefighters Battle the Destructive Blaze With Reinforcements From Multiple States  On the third day of the Palisades Fire, at last,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Disaster Assistance Available for L.A. County Wildfire Victims Through FEMA

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Apply Online or by Phone; Emergency Shelters Open for Displaced Residents Los Angeles County residents impacted by recent wildfires can...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Boulevard

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision With Red Toyota Tacoma  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division...

Photo: X: @JonVigliotti
News

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Several Businesses are Skeletal Embers of Themselves By Zach Armstrong Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures...
News

Culver City Stands Vigilant Amid LA Fire Crisis, Offers Support to Neighboring Communities

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

No Direct Fire Threats Reported in Culver City; Officials Urge Residents To Stay Prepared Culver City officials are closely monitoring...

Photo Credit Moonshadows
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Westside Restaurants Destroyed in Palisades Fire

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Iconic eateries like Moonshadows Lost to Destructive Blaze Sadly, several historic and well-loved restaurants were lost in the Palisades Fire....

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Traffic Alert as CCFD Crews Assist with Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Power Outages Disrupt Intersections; Residents Urged To Stay Cautious Culver City officials have issued a traffic alert following reports of...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR