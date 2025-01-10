Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA
As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced expansion of the evacuation warnings in Brentwood has been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders. Per LA Fire: “MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER is immediately in effect from Sunset Blvd North to Encino Reservoir. From the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon. This area was in an Evacuation Warning and is now an immediate Evacuation Order.” The new mandatory evacuation zone extends north to the San Fernando Valley. You must leave now.
These are the zones in Brentwood and nearby areas that are now under a mandatory evacuation order:
LOS-Q0406-A
NORTH OF San Vicente Blvd.
SOUTH OF S Canyon View Dr.
EAST OF Allenford Ave, 26th St
WEST OF S Bundy Dr
Zone LOS-Q0407
NORTH OF West San Vicente Boulevard
SOUTH OF Sunset Boulevard
EAST OF South Bundy Drive
WEST OF South Barrington Avenue
Zone LOS-Q0782-A
NORTH OF N Tigertail Rd, Cloud Ln
SOUTH OF Mount Saint Marys Fire Rd, Canyonback Rd, Promontory Rd
EAST OF N Kenter Ave
WEST OF I-405 N, Chalon Rd
Zone LOS-Q0781-A
NORTH OF Promontory Rd, Mount Saint Marys Fire Rd
SOUTH OF Canyonback Rd, Mission Dump Rd
EAST OF Canyonback Rd
WEST OF I-405 N
Zone LOS-Q0782-B
NORTH OF Canyonback Rd, Mission Dump Rd
SOUTH OF Park Lane Cir, Mulholland Dr, Sloan Dr
EAST OF Canyonback Rd
WEST OF N Sepulveda Blvd
Zone LOS-Q0778-A
NORTH OF Canyonback Rd
SOUTH OF Canyonback Rd, Mission Dump Rd
EAST OF Canyonback Rd
WEST OF Canyonback Rd
Zone LOS-Q0798
NORTH OF San Diego Freeway
SOUTH OF Mulholland Drive
EAST OF Canyonback Road, Mulholland Drive
WEST OF San Diego Freeway, Mulholland Drive
Zone LOS-Q1118
NORTH OF Mission Canyon Road
SOUTH OF Meadow Ridge Road, Hayvenhurst Avenue
EAST OF Calneva Drive
WEST OF Sepulveda Boulevard, Valley Meadow Place, Royal Oak Road
Zone LOS-Q0765
NORTH OF Standish, Mulholland Drive
SOUTH OF Adlon Road
EAST OF Escalon Drive
WEST OF Hayvenhurst Avenue
Zone LOS-Q0762
NORTH OF Mulholland Drive
SOUTH OF Hilton Head Way, Comber Avenue
EAST OF Mulholland Drive, Vanalden Avenue
WEST OF Empanada Place, Charmion Lane
Zone LOS-Q1115
NORTH OF Mulholland Drive, Santa Maria Road
SOUTH OF Winnetka Avenue, Clarin St
EAST OF Gorgonia Street
WEST OF Ellenita Avenue
LA Fire has also expanded the evacuation warning zones past the 405 Freeway into Bel Air and West Los Angeles.
The second LA Fire update at 7:00 p.m. said, “An Evacuation Warning is added to the Palisades Fire. There are two areas:
1) South border: Sunset Blvd
East: Bellagio Rd/Roscomare Road.
North: Mullholland Drive
West: 405 Freeway.
2) South: Mulholland Dr / Sepulveda Blvd
East: 405 Freeway
North: Ventura Blvd West: Louise Ave.
These two areas abut the existing Mandatory Evacuation Zones. While no action is required immediately of residents, it is imperative you are prepared to evacuate.
To the south in Brentwood, two areas remain evacuation warning zones:
Cole Euken at the Watch Duty Fire website gave an update, at 6:40 p.m. which says, the northwest side of the Palisades Fire is currently making a hard east push and has crossed the West Mandeville Fire Road according to radio traffic. This has not yet been confirmed by CAL FIRE, but it is of note.
Evacuation Shelters:
- 1. Evacuation Shelter – Westwood Recreation Center (Small Animals Accepted)
1350 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025, USA
- 2. Evacuation Shelter – Stoner Recreation Center
1835 Stoner Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025, USA
- 3. Evacuation Shelter – Calvary Community Church
5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village, CA 91362, USA
- 4. Evacuation Center – Pan Pacific Recreational Center
7600 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
- 5. Evacuation Shelter – Pasadena Convention Center (Small Animals Accepted)
300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101, USA
- 6. Evacuation Shelter – Ritchie Valens Recreation Center
10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima, CA 91331, USA