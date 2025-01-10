Breaking News: The Palisades Fire Mandatory Evacuation Area Expanded in Brentwood

LA Fire Expands Evacuation Orders in Brentwood, and Evacuation Warnings in West LA

As of 7:00 p.m., the previously announced expansion of the evacuation warnings in Brentwood has been upgraded to mandatory evacuation orders. Per LA Fire: “MANDATORY EVACUATION ORDER is immediately in effect from Sunset Blvd North to Encino Reservoir. From the 405 Freeway West to Mandeville Canyon. This area was in an Evacuation Warning and is now an immediate Evacuation Order.” The new mandatory evacuation zone extends north to the San Fernando Valley. You must leave now.

These are the zones in Brentwood and nearby areas that are now under a mandatory evacuation order:

LOS-Q0406-A

NORTH OF San Vicente Blvd.

SOUTH OF S Canyon View Dr.

EAST OF Allenford Ave, 26th St

WEST OF S Bundy Dr

Zone LOS-Q0407

NORTH OF West San Vicente Boulevard

SOUTH OF Sunset Boulevard

EAST OF South Bundy Drive

WEST OF South Barrington Avenue

Zone LOS-Q0782-A

NORTH OF N Tigertail Rd, Cloud Ln

SOUTH OF Mount Saint Marys Fire Rd, Canyonback Rd, Promontory Rd

EAST OF N Kenter Ave

WEST OF I-405 N, Chalon Rd

Zone LOS-Q0781-A

NORTH OF Promontory Rd, Mount Saint Marys Fire Rd

SOUTH OF Canyonback Rd, Mission Dump Rd

EAST OF Canyonback Rd

WEST OF I-405 N

Zone LOS-Q0782-B

NORTH OF Canyonback Rd, Mission Dump Rd

SOUTH OF Park Lane Cir, Mulholland Dr, Sloan Dr

EAST OF Canyonback Rd

WEST OF N Sepulveda Blvd

Zone LOS-Q0778-A

NORTH OF Canyonback Rd

SOUTH OF Canyonback Rd, Mission Dump Rd

EAST OF Canyonback Rd

WEST OF Canyonback Rd

Zone LOS-Q0798

NORTH OF San Diego Freeway

SOUTH OF Mulholland Drive

EAST OF Canyonback Road, Mulholland Drive

WEST OF San Diego Freeway, Mulholland Drive

Zone LOS-Q1118

NORTH OF Mission Canyon Road

SOUTH OF Meadow Ridge Road, Hayvenhurst Avenue

EAST OF Calneva Drive

WEST OF Sepulveda Boulevard, Valley Meadow Place, Royal Oak Road

Zone LOS-Q0765

NORTH OF Standish, Mulholland Drive

SOUTH OF Adlon Road

EAST OF Escalon Drive

WEST OF Hayvenhurst Avenue

Zone LOS-Q0762

NORTH OF Mulholland Drive

SOUTH OF Hilton Head Way, Comber Avenue

EAST OF Mulholland Drive, Vanalden Avenue

WEST OF Empanada Place, Charmion Lane

Zone LOS-Q1115

NORTH OF Mulholland Drive, Santa Maria Road

SOUTH OF Winnetka Avenue, Clarin St

EAST OF Gorgonia Street

WEST OF Ellenita Avenue

LA Fire has also expanded the evacuation warning zones past the 405 Freeway into Bel Air and West Los Angeles.

The second LA Fire update at 7:00 p.m. said, “An Evacuation Warning is added to the Palisades Fire. There are two areas:

1) South border: Sunset Blvd

East: Bellagio Rd/Roscomare Road.

North: Mullholland Drive

West: 405 Freeway.

2) South: Mulholland Dr / Sepulveda Blvd

East: 405 Freeway

North: Ventura Blvd West: Louise Ave.

These two areas abut the existing Mandatory Evacuation Zones. While no action is required immediately of residents, it is imperative you are prepared to evacuate.

To the south in Brentwood, two areas remain evacuation warning zones:

Zone LOS-Q0407

NORTH OF West San Vicente Boulevard

SOUTH OF Sunset Boulevard

EAST OF South Bundy Drive

WEST OF South Barrington Avenue

Zone LOS-Q0406-A

NORTH OF San Vicente Blvd

SOUTH OF S Canyon View Dr

EAST OF Allenford Ave, 26th St

WEST OF S Bundy Dr

Cole Euken at the Watch Duty Fire website gave an update, at 6:40 p.m. which says, the northwest side of the Palisades Fire is currently making a hard east push and has crossed the West Mandeville Fire Road according to radio traffic. This has not yet been confirmed by CAL FIRE, but it is of note.

Evacuation Shelters: