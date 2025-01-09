Disaster Assistance Available for L.A. County Wildfire Victims Through FEMA

Apply Online or by Phone; Emergency Shelters Open for Displaced Residents

Los Angeles County residents impacted by recent wildfires can now apply for disaster assistance through federal and local resources.

The fastest way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Alternatively, residents can call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. Interpretation services are available by pressing 3 to connect with an interpreter in your preferred language.

For those in need of emergency shelter, the American Red Cross has opened locations throughout the region. To find the nearest shelter, residents can text “SHELTER” followed by their ZIP code to 43362 or visit redcross.org/shelter.

Officials urge residents to utilize these resources as the region continues to recover from the devastating wildfires.