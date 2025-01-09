January 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Breaking News: 6% Containment Achieved in Palisades Fire; Tragic Death Confirmed, Federal Government to Cover Costs

Photo Credit: CAL Fire YouTube

Firefighters Battle the Destructive Blaze With Reinforcements From Multiple States 

On the third day of the Palisades Fire, at last, good news, CAL FIRE has announced that firefighters have finally achieved 6% containment on this destructive blaze. The fire has so far charred 19,978 Acres. President Joe Biden has also announced that the Federal Government will Cover 100% of the cost for 180 Days for California Fire Response. 

More good news, on social media, the California National Guard announced that the hand crews already deployed in SoCal are being joined by additional teams gearing up to combat wildfires. Military police, helicopters, and C-130 firefighting aircraft are gearing up to assist our partners. California National Guard firefighters, aviation assets, and other support staff have joined the fight to suppress the Southern California wildfires. Additionally, resources from multiple states – including Oregon, Utah, and Nevada — are sending resources to help.

CAL FIRE’s operations chiefs on the Palisades Fire, Christian Litz, and Landon Hack described the plan to continue to contain the fire with with six different fronts to keep the fire from breaking out into other areas. 

The first division was Alpha, which is the area closest to Brentwood on the east side of the fire at Sullivan and Mandeville Canyons, the second is the southeast edge with divisions Charlie, Foxtrot, Juliet, Mike, and Papa, which is the area closest to Santa Monica, Pacific Coast Highway, and the southern border of Pacific Palisades, the third is division Tango which is the western edge of the fire, close to the area of the Franklin Fire in Malibu, the fourth division Uniform which is the northwest area closest to Piuma Road, the fifth division which is division Victor is Topanga Canyon in the north, and the sixth division which is divisions Y and Z which are the northernmost area of the Pacific Palisades.

Essentially, they have surrounded the entire fire and are keeping it from expanding and working on reducing it, with the use of aircraft doing air drops and firefighters patrolling and responding to any issues. 

This is the community town hall that CAL FIRE held on Thursday, January 9. You can watch it here:

The weather has been a big driver of the fire’s advance. The Santa Ana winds returned with gusts up to 40 MPH that were observed into Thursday afternoon. North to northeast winds are expected to increase with poor overnight humidity recovery. On Saturday, typical mid-January conditions are expected, on Sunday, and continuing through the middle of next week, weak to moderate Santa Ana winds are expected. There is a chance of strong winds on Tuesday. There will continue to be a high likelihood of critical fire weather conditions through next week.

The Los Angeles County and CAL FIRE Damage Assessment Teams (DINS) continue to assess and validate structures impacted by the Palisades Fire. More than 5,000 structures have been destroyed according to Fire Chief Crowley. 

The Los Angeles Unified School District and Santa Monica-Malibu School District have canceled classes for all schools Friday. Residents are encouraged to avoid nonessential travel to allow firefighters plenty of room to work.

Tragically, the first death in the Palisades Fire has been confirmed and it was a resident of Malibu. 

Malibu’s mayor Doug Stewart issued a statement on the death,  “We are deeply saddened to learn that we have lost a member of the Malibu community during the Palisades Fire. Although the individual has not yet been identified, this tragic news weighs heavily on our hearts. On behalf of the City of Malibu, I want to express my deepest condolences to the loved ones of this person. Our community grieves with you in this moment of unimaginable loss. Please join me in keeping this individual’s family and all those affected by the fire in your thoughts and hearts.”

LAPD Chief McDonnell noted that officers were investigating a death on the 15300 block of Friends Street, but no other information is known. 

All current mandatory evacuations and evacuation warnings are still in effect until further notice.

Road Closures

Follow CHP-West ValleyExternal Link to stay up-to-date on road closures for the Palisades Fire. 

  • Southbound Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Malibu Canyon
  • Southbound Piuma Road is closed at Woodbluff Road
  • Southbound Malibu Canyon is closed at Piuma Road
  • Southbound Stunt Road is closed at Mulholland Drive
  • Southbound Topanga Canyon Road is closed at Mulholland Drive

City of Santa Monica: 

  • Ocean Avenue, 7th Street, and 26th Street have all been shut down to northbound traffic into the Palisades 
  • I-10 westbound has been shut down at Lincoln Boulevard. All additional access to the northbound Pacific Coast Highway has been closed off
  • Pacific Coast Highway is closed between Entrada Drive and Malibu Canyon Road
  • Southbound Las Virgenes and Malibu Canyon are closed at Lost Hills Road is closed at Pacific Coast Highway
  • Southbound Old Topanga Canyon is closed at Mulholland Drive 
  • Eastbound Mulholland Highway is closed at Malibu Canyon
  • Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Malibu Canyon for northbound and eastbound traffic
  • Malibu Road is closed at Webb Way to eastbound traffic
  • Dry Canyon Cold Creek is closed at Mulholland Highway
  • Cold Canyon Road at Mulholland Highway is closed to southbound traffic
  • Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Leo Carillo to eastbound and westbound traffic
in News
Related Posts
Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...

Photo: Facebook
News

Disaster Assistance Available for L.A. County Wildfire Victims Through FEMA

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Apply Online or by Phone; Emergency Shelters Open for Displaced Residents Los Angeles County residents impacted by recent wildfires can...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Boulevard

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision With Red Toyota Tacoma  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division...

Photo: X: @JonVigliotti
News

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Several Businesses are Skeletal Embers of Themselves By Zach Armstrong Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures...
News

Culver City Stands Vigilant Amid LA Fire Crisis, Offers Support to Neighboring Communities

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

No Direct Fire Threats Reported in Culver City; Officials Urge Residents To Stay Prepared Culver City officials are closely monitoring...

Photo Credit Moonshadows
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Westside Restaurants Destroyed in Palisades Fire

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Iconic eateries like Moonshadows Lost to Destructive Blaze Sadly, several historic and well-loved restaurants were lost in the Palisades Fire....

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Traffic Alert as CCFD Crews Assist with Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Power Outages Disrupt Intersections; Residents Urged To Stay Cautious Culver City officials have issued a traffic alert following reports of...
News

Palisades Fire Erupts Amid Severe Windstorm in Moving Towards Santa Monica, Brentwood and West LA

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas This article will be updated as events unfold....

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Gov. Newsom Deploys Firefighting Resources to Southern California During Severe Windstorm

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

State Pre-Positions Crews, Aircraft, and Equipment To Los Angeles County  Because of the Red Flag and severe windstorm warning issued...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Facebook LAHSA
News

Volunteer Registration Open for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Community Support Needed for Annual Count, Taking Place January 21-23 Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los...
Breaking News, News

Severe Windstorm and Extreme Fire Weather Predicted to Hit All of Los Angeles Starting Tuesday Afternoon

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Life-Threatening Conditions Expected Tuesday Through Wednesday, Wind Gusts Between 50-100 MPH A powerful and potentially life-threatening windstorm is forecast to...

Photo: CCPD
News

Man Arrested After Knife Attack on a Father on La Ballona Creek Bike Path

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Victims Escape Uninjured; Suspect Detained Near Culver City School Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for 1723 S. Corinth Ave in Sawtelle

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Five-Story Development Would Replace a Mid-Century Apartment Complex The mid-century apartment complex located at 1723 S. Corinth Avenue will potentially...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR