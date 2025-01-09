Beloved Westside Restaurants Destroyed in Palisades Fire

Iconic eateries like Moonshadows Lost to Destructive Blaze

Sadly, several historic and well-loved restaurants were lost in the Palisades Fire. Some of the structures were where many have so many memories, but the eateries have been destroyed.

Moonshadows reposted photos and videos on their Instagram page informing customers that the iconic restaurant and bar is gone. An IG stories video from Instagram user maddzak, shared by Moonshadows, showed the devastation.

It is a particularly sad blow for the Westside since the restaurant was a well-known institution that has had many challenges in the last few years.

Reel Inn is another casualty of the Palisades Fire. On its Instagram page, the owners posted that its staff was safe, that it is grateful for the 35 years it has spent in the community, and that it is heartbroken and unsure what is left. The owners have expressed the hope that they can rebuild and have launched a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of their staff. The campaign page says, “Our deepest concerns are for our incredible staff and their ongoing support until we know when and if we are able to rebuild and reopen. These hardworking individuals are more than employees—they’re family. They’ve supported us through thick and thin, and now we want to ensure they have the financial stability they need during this difficult time. We’re asking for your help to raise funds to provide 3 months of wages, benefits, and support for our team as we navigate this challenging period.”

Cholada Thai, from the restaurant’s Instagram account, posted the following message, after their Malibu restaurant was lost in the fire, “We are heartbroken to announce that our first Cholada location on the Pacific Coast after serving since 1999 due to the Palisades Fire.” The post added that customers “kindness and solidarity mean the world to us.” Cholada Thai, like Reel Inn, has launched a GoFundMe to rebuild the restaurant. The owner, Nick, says on the campaign page, “Cholada Thai has always been a place of warmth, laughter, and community. Together, we can rebuild it stronger than ever. I deeply appreciate every bit of support, whether financial or emotional, as we work to get Cholada back on its feet.” and that he appreciates whatever help anyone can give.

Rosenthal Wine Bar and Patio was also lost on the horrific first day of the fire. Rosenthal’s IG post said, “The incredible support from our community and all of you have helped through the past 24 hours. All staff were reported safe and they are said to be unsure of their “next moves” but said that they would keep their customers informed when they know more.