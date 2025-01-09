January 11, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beloved Westside Restaurants Destroyed in Palisades Fire

Photo Credit Moonshadows

Iconic eateries like Moonshadows Lost to Destructive Blaze

Sadly, several historic and well-loved restaurants were lost in the Palisades Fire. Some of the structures were where many have so many memories, but the eateries have been destroyed. 

Moonshadows reposted photos and videos on their Instagram page informing customers that the iconic restaurant and bar is gone. An IG stories video from Instagram user maddzak, shared by Moonshadows, showed the devastation.

It is a particularly sad blow for the Westside since the restaurant was a well-known institution that has had many challenges in the last few years.

Reel Inn is another casualty of the Palisades Fire. On its Instagram page, the owners posted that its staff was safe, that it is grateful for the 35 years it has spent in the community, and that it is heartbroken and unsure what is left. The owners have expressed the hope that they can rebuild and have launched a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of their staff. The campaign page says, “Our deepest concerns are for our incredible staff and their ongoing support until we know when and if we are able to rebuild and reopen. These hardworking individuals are more than employees—they’re family. They’ve supported us through thick and thin, and now we want to ensure they have the financial stability they need during this difficult time. We’re asking for your help to raise funds to provide 3 months of wages, benefits, and support for our team as we navigate this challenging period.” 

Cholada Thai, from the restaurant’s Instagram account, posted the following message, after their Malibu restaurant was lost in the fire, “We are heartbroken to announce that our first Cholada location on the Pacific Coast after serving since 1999 due to the Palisades Fire.” The post added that customers “kindness and solidarity mean the world to us.” Cholada Thai, like Reel Inn, has launched a GoFundMe to rebuild the restaurant. The owner, Nick, says on the campaign page, “Cholada Thai has always been a place of warmth, laughter, and community. Together, we can rebuild it stronger than ever. I deeply appreciate every bit of support, whether financial or emotional, as we work to get Cholada back on its feet.” and that he appreciates whatever help anyone can give. 

Rosenthal Wine Bar and Patio was also lost on the horrific first day of the fire. Rosenthal’s IG post said, “The incredible support from our community and all of you have helped through the past 24 hours. All staff were reported safe and they are said to be unsure of their “next moves” but said that they would keep their customers informed when they know more.

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: CAL FIRE
News

Blame and Questions Surround Palisades Fire Response as Caruso Admits Hiring Private Firefighters

January 10, 2025

Read more
January 10, 2025

Critics point fingers at Mayor Bass and Local Officials During the First Night of the Inferno By Dolores Quintana There...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire YouTube
News

Breaking News: 6% Containment Achieved in Palisades Fire; Tragic Death Confirmed, Federal Government to Cover Costs

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Firefighters Battle the Destructive Blaze With Reinforcements From Multiple States  On the third day of the Palisades Fire, at last,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Disaster Assistance Available for L.A. County Wildfire Victims Through FEMA

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Apply Online or by Phone; Emergency Shelters Open for Displaced Residents Los Angeles County residents impacted by recent wildfires can...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LAPD Seeks Public’s Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run on Lincoln Boulevard

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Collision With Red Toyota Tacoma  Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Traffic Division...

Photo: X: @JonVigliotti
News

Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

Several Businesses are Skeletal Embers of Themselves By Zach Armstrong Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures...
News

Culver City Stands Vigilant Amid LA Fire Crisis, Offers Support to Neighboring Communities

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

No Direct Fire Threats Reported in Culver City; Officials Urge Residents To Stay Prepared Culver City officials are closely monitoring...

Photo Credit: CAL Fire
Breaking News, News

Breaking News: Day Two of the Palisades Fire: Updates and Latest Information

January 9, 2025

Read more
January 9, 2025

This Devastating Fire Has Spread to Santa Monica and With Zero Containment After 24 Hours By Dolores Quintana In one...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Issues Traffic Alert as CCFD Crews Assist with Palisades Fire

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Power Outages Disrupt Intersections; Residents Urged To Stay Cautious Culver City officials have issued a traffic alert following reports of...
News

Palisades Fire Erupts Amid Severe Windstorm in Moving Towards Santa Monica, Brentwood and West LA

January 8, 2025

Read more
January 8, 2025

Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas This article will be updated as events unfold....

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Gov. Newsom Deploys Firefighting Resources to Southern California During Severe Windstorm

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

State Pre-Positions Crews, Aircraft, and Equipment To Los Angeles County  Because of the Red Flag and severe windstorm warning issued...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

January 7, 2025

Read more
January 7, 2025

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Facebook LAHSA
News

Volunteer Registration Open for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Community Support Needed for Annual Count, Taking Place January 21-23 Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los...
Breaking News, News

Severe Windstorm and Extreme Fire Weather Predicted to Hit All of Los Angeles Starting Tuesday Afternoon

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Life-Threatening Conditions Expected Tuesday Through Wednesday, Wind Gusts Between 50-100 MPH A powerful and potentially life-threatening windstorm is forecast to...

Photo: CCPD
News

Man Arrested After Knife Attack on a Father on La Ballona Creek Bike Path

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Victims Escape Uninjured; Suspect Detained Near Culver City School Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for 1723 S. Corinth Ave in Sawtelle

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Five-Story Development Would Replace a Mid-Century Apartment Complex The mid-century apartment complex located at 1723 S. Corinth Avenue will potentially...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR