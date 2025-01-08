January 8, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Palisades Fire Erupts Amid Severe Windstorm in Moving Towards Santa Monica, Brentwood and West LA

Pacific Palisades Wildfire at 2920 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered in Multiple Areas

This article will be updated as events unfold.

The fire started at 10:30 a.m. and has exploded to 2920 acres and growing due to the extreme wind conditions as of 6:30 p.m. The blaze originated from the 1100 block of N. Piedra Morada Drive. There are over 250 LAFD firefighters in addition to neighboring agencies at work on the fire. The 10 Freeway West at Lincoln has been closed.

Update as of 12:11 a.m.: The City of Malibu urges all residents not under evacuation orders to prepare to leave. The Palisades Fire is uncontained, fueled by Santa Ana winds. Evacuate now, especially if you need extra time or have pets/livestock. Find your evacuation zone at http://Protect.Genasys.com/Search. Avoid south/east PCH

Update as of 6:26 p.m. All LAFD members who are currently off-duty are requested to call the DOC at 213-576-8962 with their availability for recall. The worst winds of the storm will begin at 10:00 p.m.

This video is from inside a home in Pacific Palisades: 

Anywhere between 30 and 100 cars were abandoned on the streets of Pacific Palisades and the LAFD have advised that a dozer will be used to clear cars. Actor Steve Guttenberg appeared on live television telling the reporter that friends of his were trapped at the top of a hill because of the abandoned cars and pleaded for anyone who does leave their car to flee to leave their keys in the car so it can be moved. He stated that he had been moving as many cars as he could.

The City of Malibu has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zone MAL-C111-B (east of Las Flores Mesa, west of Tuna Canyon). It says, as of 2:03 p.m. “Evacuate now.” and an evacuation warning, for Malibu Zone MAL-C111-A (east of Carbon Beach Terrace, west of Las Flores Mesa Drive). “Be ready to evacuate.” at 2:06 p.m. The Getty Villa is in the path of the fire heading west towards Malibu.

The evacuation order area is the entire Pacific Palisades area. Residents in the affected zone are urged to leave immediately for their safety. Road closures now include Southbound PCH at Los Flores Canyon Road, Southbound PCH at Topanga Canyon Boulevard, and Coastline Boulevard at Southbound PCH. All traffic is being diverted to northbound PCH at this time.

The City of Santa Monica has issued an evacuation order for residents above San Vicente Boulevard, between Ocean Boulevard and 26th Street, due to the advancing Palisades Fire. Residents in the affected area are urged to use Wilshire Boulevard to evacuate immediately.

An Evacuation Warning has been issued for all areas north of Montana to San Vicente. Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

The Westwood Recreation Center, located at 1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd., has been designated as an evacuation center. The center is equipped to accept small animals. The Dream Center in Hollywood at 2301 Bellevue Avenue has also opened as an evacuation center. The evacuation location for residents with livestock is Pierce College. The Agoura Animal Center is also accepting smaller animals.

For the latest updates, including an interactive evacuation map and fire status, visit the Los Angeles Fire Department’s website at lafd.org/news/palisades-fire-0.

During the LAFD press conference at 3:30, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsay Horvath gave an update for Palisades area schools on behalf of the Los Angeles Unified School District officials who were unable to get to the press conference. Topanga Elementary at Woodland Hills Academy will be relocated all week. Palisades Charter Elementary School and Marquez Charter Elementary School will relocate to Brentwood Elementary Science Magnet at 740 Gretna Green Way tomorrow.

Pali High School is currently on winter break but is currently on fire. The Palisades Playhouse, which is nearby, is burning. The Standard Design Nursery has burned down.

Paul Revere Charter Middle School will relocate to University High School Charter at 11800 Texas Ave, Los Angeles. Canyon Elementary will be relocated to a location that has yet to be determined. Affected schools are communicating directly with families. Please stay tuned for updates. If you need additional support, please contact the LAUSD Family Hotline at (213) 443-1300.

According to a social media post from The Getty Villa, despite a report from the Los Angeles Times, the museum is safe, “A brush fire started late this morning in the Pacific Palisades, fueled by extremely high winds. We swiftly closed the Villa to non-emergency staff, and the site is, in any case, closed to the public on Tuesdays. The Getty Villa will remain closed at least through Monday, January 13. We, of course, are very concerned for our neighbors in the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding areas.

Fortunately, Getty had made extensive efforts to clear brush from the surrounding area as part of its fire mitigation efforts throughout the year. Some trees and vegetation on site have burned, but no structures are on fire, and staff and the collection remain safe.”

The City of Malibu’s social media posted this update at noon, “Southbound Pacific Coast Highway is closed at Topanga Canyon Blvd due to the brush fire response in Pacific Palisades. Extremely dangerous fire weather and high winds continue. Be cautious on the roads, and watch for emergency personnel. Be prepared for evacuations.” The city is monitoring the Palisades fire and adds that “SCE is shutting off power to Cuthbert, Galahad, and Cuthbert circuits in Malibu due to dangerous fire weather. Other circuits may follow.”

