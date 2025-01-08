Culver City Issues Traffic Alert as CCFD Crews Assist with Palisades Fire

Power Outages Disrupt Intersections; Residents Urged To Stay Cautious

Culver City officials have issued a traffic alert following reports of power outages at multiple intersections, leaving traffic signals inoperable. Drivers are reminded to treat all uncontrolled intersections as four-way stops and to proceed with caution.

While smoke from the Pacific Palisades brush fire is visible north of Culver City, officials confirm there is no immediate threat to the city. The Culver City Fire Department has deployed three fire engines to assist in battling the blaze.

There are reports of power outages near LAX, on Slauson Boulevard.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant during the ongoing red flag warning and high wind conditions. For updates on air quality, visit aqmd.gov. Officials also stress the importance of keeping 911 lines open for emergencies and following evacuation orders promptly if issued.

In the event of a local emergency or disaster, the City has the following systems in place to relay important information to you. Please take action today to make sure you can stay informed via one or all of these communications systems. For more detailed information, please take a look at the City’s Guide to Emergency Alerts and Warnings.

Register your cell phone number, home phone number, and email address with Everbridge, the City of Culver City’s Official Emergency Mass Notification System. Everbridge will be used to send voice messages, text messages, and email messages to residents and businesses during times of emergencies and disasters. Notifying the public when a disaster strikes might be the only safeguard the public can count on to save their lives and protect their property. It’s easy to get started. Visit our City Member Portal and get registered.