Gov. Newsom Deploys Firefighting Resources to Southern California During Severe Windstorm

State Pre-Positions Crews, Aircraft, and Equipment To Los Angeles County

Because of the Red Flag and severe windstorm warning issued for Tuesday and Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom deployed state resources to protect communities in the region.

Los Angeles and Ventura counties, along with other parts of Southern California, are forecasted to experience “life-threatening and destructive” winds combined with extreme fire danger due to high winds and low humidity from Tuesday morning through Thursday.

“The state is taking early, proactive steps to coordinate with local partners to protect communities as dangerous weather enters our state,” Newsom said in a statement. “We are no strangers to winter-time wildfire threats, so I ask all Californians to pay attention to local authorities and be prepared to evacuate if told to go.”

Governor Newsom directed state agencies and resources to prepare for the dangerous conditions, focusing on vulnerable areas across Southern California. Key measures include:

Prepositioning Firefighting Resources: Sixty-five local fire engines, seven water tenders, seven helicopters, nine bulldozers, and over 105 specialized personnel have been pre-deployed to Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Santa Barbara counties through Cal OES’ Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System.

Reallocating CAL FIRE Teams: Forty-five additional fire engines and six hand crews have been moved from Northern California to bolster firefighting efforts in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

Enhancing Aerial Firefighting: Additional aircraft are being stationed in the region to quickly respond to any fire outbreaks.

Coordinating Local Response: State officials are working closely with local fire departments, county emergency managers, and weather experts to monitor conditions and prepare communities for potential evacuations.

Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly. Newsom emphasized the importance of listening to local officials and evacuating if necessary.

The proactive response highlights the state’s commitment to mitigating the risks associated with California’s increasing year-round wildfire threats.

Wind safety quick tips: