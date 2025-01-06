Severe Windstorm and Extreme Fire Weather Predicted to Hit All of Los Angeles Starting Tuesday Afternoon

Life-Threatening Conditions Expected Tuesday Through Wednesday, Wind Gusts Between 50-100 MPH

A powerful and potentially life-threatening windstorm is forecast to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Tuesday afternoon, bringing damaging winds and extreme fire weather conditions through at least Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) of Los Angeles. The area of concern includes nearly the entire Los Angeles Metro area, but NWS has advised that parts of the city outside of the area of concern could also be affected.

According to the latest NWS update, the strongest wind areas of LA and Ventura Counties will see widespread N-NE wind gusts of 50-80 mph, with isolated gusts up to 80-100 mph in the mountains and foothills. We will update this breaking story as news develops.

The areas of greatest concern include Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County, and Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles. Communities such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Malibu, Compton, LAX, Santa, Monica, Pacific Palisades, and Culver City, are expected to experience severe impacts. Pacific Palisades and Malibu’s warnings start at 10:00 a.m. and the warning for the rest of the city starts around 4:00 p.m.

The NWS warning states that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

The Culver City Fire and Police Departments collaborate closely to prepare for weather events that may impact Culver City public safety. Community members are recommended to review the following steps:

Secure patio furniture to avoid damage

Assume all downed power lines are electrified and dangerous. Stay clear of any downed lines and immediately report down power lines by calling 9-1-1

Report power outages to SCE.com/outage

Report fallen palm fronds and tree branches to Culver City Public Works by calling (310) 253-6420

Have a backup plan for any medical equipment that requires power

Ensure you have a flashlight and batteries ready

Charge your phones and portable chargers

Create or inspect your household emergency kit

Sign up for local emergency alerts and follow city social media platforms for verified information

Visit culvercityfd.org/Emergency-Preparedness/Stay-Informed to subscribe to emergency alerts and view additional ways to receive verified information from the City of Culver City.

The press representative from the City of Compton said this in an emailed statement on behalf of the city, “The City of Compton is actively monitoring the severe windstorm forecasted to impact our area tomorrow. Our Public Works and Emergency Response teams are on high alert and preparing to address any storm-related issues that may arise. We encourage residents to secure outdoor furniture and objects that could become airborne and to be particularly cautious when driving.

Residents should be prepared for potential power outages and are advised to keep emergency supplies ready. If you encounter downed power lines, stay away and immediately report them to 911. For more information, visit www.weather.gov/lox/.”