Man Arrested After Knife Attack a Father on La Ballona Creek Bike Path

Photo: CCPD

Victim Escape Uninjured; Suspect Detained Near Culver City School

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Ocean Drive and Westwood Boulevard on Friday morning, where a man and his juvenile daughter were confronted by an armed suspect along the La Ballona Creek bike path.

The incident occurred around 9:28 a.m. on December 3,  as the pair were exercising on the path. According to Culver City Police, a suspect emerged and began swinging a knife in the victim’s direction without provocation. Neither the man nor his daughter was injured, and they fled the scene to avoid the attacker.

Officers canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect in the Culver City Middle School parking lot, adjacent to the footbridge. The school was on winter break at the time, and no students were present. The knife used in the attack was discarded by the suspect moments before his arrest but was recovered by officers at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been booked at the Culver City Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack. The investigation is ongoing.

Photo: Facebook LAHSA
News

Volunteer Registration Open for 2025 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Community Support Needed for Annual Count, Taking Place January 21-23 Volunteer registration is now open for the 2025 Greater Los...
Breaking News, News

Severe Windstorm and Extreme Fire Weather Predicted to Hit All of Los Angeles Starting Tuesday Afternoon

January 6, 2025

Read more
January 6, 2025

Life-Threatening Conditions Expected Tuesday Through Wednesday, Wind Gusts Between 50-100 MPH A powerful and potentially life-threatening windstorm is forecast to...

Photo: Google Earth
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for 1723 S. Corinth Ave in Sawtelle

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Five-Story Development Would Replace a Mid-Century Apartment Complex The mid-century apartment complex located at 1723 S. Corinth Avenue will potentially...

Photo: YouTube
Entertainment, Film, News

Nikki Glaser Hosts Historic 82nd Golden Globes, Kicking Off 2025 Awards Season

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Demi Moore Earns Her First-Ever Win, Setting the Stage for Surprises  The 82 Annual Golden Globe ceremony took place on...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Mortgage Rates Hit 6-Month High, Housing Market Faces Affordability Challenges

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Freddie Mac Reports a Continued Rise in Mortgage Rates, Nearing 7% Mortgage rates inched closer to the 7% mark, hitting...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Launches New Initiative Meant to End Veteran Homelessness

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Streamlined Processes and New Partnerships Aim to House More Veterans Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough,...
News, Video

(Video) See How Home Front Build Designs and Creates Personalized Homes

January 3, 2025

Read more
January 3, 2025

For More Info, Go To homefrontbuild.com or Call 323-732-4663 For More Info, Go To https://t.co/09lHZipbye or Call 323-732-4663 pic.twitter.com/tl5uwvkKfU —...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Coming January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Starts Enforcement of New “Daylighting” Law to Protect Pedestrians

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

New Bill Restricts Parking Near Crosswalks, With Fines Starting March 2025. The state of California and local entities have begun...

Photo: LADA
News

Beverly Hills Doctor Arraigned on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini Faces up to 34 Years in Prison, Now Free on Bond Babak Hajhosseini, a Beverly Hills physician,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Officers Nab Suspects in New Year’s Eve Crime Spree

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

CCPD Arrest Four in Connection With Burglary, Theft, Drug Offenses While many celebrated New Year’s Eve, Culver City police officers...

Photo: Instagram
News

Join the Conversation: L.A. County D.A.’s Office Opens Advisory Board Application

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Residents Invited To Help Shape Policies on Key Community Issues The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking community...

Photo Credit: Jeff Hall
News

Brentwood Beat: Maria’s Italian Kitchen to Move from Brentwood After 52 Years

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

I’m ill.   Maria’s Italian Kitchen is leaving Brentwood Village and will be gone by the end of 2024. Like many...

Photo: Toco Madera
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toca Madera to Celebrate 10 Years with New Melrose Avenue Flagship

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

New West Hollywood Location Promises Bold Design, Elevated Cuisine Toca Madera, the Mexico City-inspired steakhouse that debuted in West Hollywood...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista to Close After a Decade of Service This Month

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Restaurant Announces Closure as 10-Year Lease Comes to an End. Rustic Kitchen, a Mar Vista Restaurant and Wine Bar which...

