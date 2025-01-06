Man Arrested After Knife Attack a Father on La Ballona Creek Bike Path

Victim Escape Uninjured; Suspect Detained Near Culver City School

Police responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon near Ocean Drive and Westwood Boulevard on Friday morning, where a man and his juvenile daughter were confronted by an armed suspect along the La Ballona Creek bike path.

The incident occurred around 9:28 a.m. on December 3, as the pair were exercising on the path. According to Culver City Police, a suspect emerged and began swinging a knife in the victim’s direction without provocation. Neither the man nor his daughter was injured, and they fled the scene to avoid the attacker.

Officers canvassed the area and quickly located the suspect in the Culver City Middle School parking lot, adjacent to the footbridge. The school was on winter break at the time, and no students were present. The knife used in the attack was discarded by the suspect moments before his arrest but was recovered by officers at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and has been booked at the Culver City Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the attack. The investigation is ongoing.