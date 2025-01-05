January 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Mortgage Rates Hit 6-Month High, Housing Market Faces Affordability Challenges

Photo: Getty Photos

Freddie Mac Reports a Continued Rise in Mortgage Rates, Nearing 7%

Mortgage rates inched closer to the 7% mark, hitting their highest levels in nearly six months, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), released on January 2.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.91% as of January 2, up slightly from last week’s 6.85%. A year ago, the rate stood at 6.62%. The 15-year FRM also saw an increase, averaging 6.13%, compared to last week’s 6.0% and 5.89% at the same time last year.

According to Realtor.com, “December saw the strongest seasonal slowdown of the residential real estate market in nearly two years, with homes standing unsold for an average of 70 days, up from 62 in November.

“Inching up to just shy of seven percent, mortgage rates reached their highest point in nearly six months,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “Compared to this time last year, rates are elevated and the market’s affordability headwinds persist. However, buyers appear to be more inclined to get off the sidelines as pending home sales rise.”

The rise in rates underscores ongoing challenges in housing affordability but hints at resilience in buyer demand as pending home sales show signs of growth despite the higher borrowing costs.

Photo: Facebook
Los Angeles Launches New Initiative Meant to End Veteran Homelessness

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Streamlined Processes and New Partnerships Aim to House More Veterans Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough,...
(Video) See How Home Front Build Designs and Creates Personalized Homes

January 3, 2025

Read more
January 3, 2025

For More Info, Go To homefrontbuild.com or Call 323-732-4663 For More Info, Go To https://t.co/09lHZipbye or Call 323-732-4663 pic.twitter.com/tl5uwvkKfU —...
Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Coming January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Getty Photos
California Starts Enforcement of New “Daylighting” Law to Protect Pedestrians

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

New Bill Restricts Parking Near Crosswalks, With Fines Starting March 2025. The state of California and local entities have begun...

Photo: LADA
Beverly Hills Doctor Arraigned on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini Faces up to 34 Years in Prison, Now Free on Bond Babak Hajhosseini, a Beverly Hills physician,...

Photo: Facebook
Culver City Police Officers Nab Suspects in New Year’s Eve Crime Spree

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

CCPD Arrest Four in Connection With Burglary, Theft, Drug Offenses While many celebrated New Year’s Eve, Culver City police officers...

Photo: Instagram
Join the Conversation: L.A. County D.A.’s Office Opens Advisory Board Application

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Residents Invited To Help Shape Policies on Key Community Issues The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking community...

Photo Credit: Jeff Hall
Brentwood Beat: Maria’s Italian Kitchen to Move from Brentwood After 52 Years

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

I’m ill.   Maria’s Italian Kitchen is leaving Brentwood Village and will be gone by the end of 2024. Like many...

Photo: Toco Madera
Toca Madera to Celebrate 10 Years with New Melrose Avenue Flagship

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

New West Hollywood Location Promises Bold Design, Elevated Cuisine Toca Madera, the Mexico City-inspired steakhouse that debuted in West Hollywood...

Photo: Official
Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista to Close After a Decade of Service This Month

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Restaurant Announces Closure as 10-Year Lease Comes to an End. Rustic Kitchen, a Mar Vista Restaurant and Wine Bar which...

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes
Chef Nobu Debuts Luxurious Gold Standard Roll for Golden Globes® Celebration

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Indulge in a Limited-Time King Crab Roll Adorned With Gold Flakes and Caviar In honor of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s return...

Photo: Neon
Memoria Offers a Thought-Provoking New Year’s Eve Option in Beverly Hills

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Join a Special Screening of Tilda Swinton’s Acclaimed Film at the Music Hall For those seeking a unique way to...

Photo: CHP
CHP and LAPD Launch Holiday Crackdown on Dangerous Driving for New Year’s

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Maximum Enforcement and Increased Patrols Will Be in Force for New Years  The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a...

Photo: Official
Culver City Shares New Year’s Eve Updates: Transit, Safety, and Services

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Free Bus Rides, Adjusted Schedules, Safety Tips To Ensure a Safe NYE Culver City officials have shared key reminders for...

Photo: LAPD
Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault of Unconscious Woman After Pressuring Her to Drink

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Disturbing Sexual Assault Case in Beverly Hills  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations...

