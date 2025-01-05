Los Angeles Launches New Initiative Meant to End Veteran Homelessness

Streamlined Processes and New Partnerships Aim to House More Veterans

Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, and Los Angeles County officials unveiled a new initiative Thursday aimed at reducing homelessness among veterans, a population that has faced systemic challenges in securing housing.

The program builds on recent federal regulatory changes that eliminate barriers between veterans receiving disability benefits and housing assistance, a policy shift Mayor Bass championed. The initiative comes as Los Angeles sees its first decrease in homelessness in six years, with street homelessness dropping by 10% and veteran homelessness declining by 23% over the past year.

“I was sleeping in my car after I lost my job but then I was able to get connected to services and find an apartment that accepted my federal housing voucher. I’m so grateful for the stability that having an apartment has provided me. I want to encourage any Veterans who are living on the streets to reach out and get help today, and I want to ask property owners in L.A. to consider being part of this new initiative launched by Mayor Bass and help more Veterans like me get housed,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Hicks.

The program aims to streamline housing processes for veterans by:

Cutting Wait Times: Collaborating with the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and housing authorities to reduce the time required for veterans to qualify for and receive housing vouchers.

Engaging Housing Providers: Partnering with groups like the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and the Greater Los Angeles REALTORS to expand the pool of housing units available for veterans.

Partnering with U.S. VETS: Working with the national nonprofit to connect veterans with housing options.

“We are ecstatic at the VA to support this initiative,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough in his remarks during today’s event. “I have every confidence, as we say every day at VA when we end homelessness for Veterans in Los Angeles, we will have shown America how to do it, and we are committed to making sure this gets done – today’s commitment to reach out to property owners, mom, and pop landlords to get them to work with us as we do a better job executing our regulations. We are all in and we will not rest until every Veteran has precisely what she or he deserves, which is a dignified housing arrangement. So I thank you. We are thrilled to be part of this. We are committed to seeing this through.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles has seen significant reductions. “By removing barriers for landlords and dedicating resources to our veterans, we’re creating pathways to safe and stable homes,” said Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The campaign encourages participation from all sectors:

Veterans: Unhoused veterans in need of assistance can call 310-268-3350.

Property Owners: Those interested in renting units to veterans can email HouseOurVets@lacity.org.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to restoring dignity to those who have served our country,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis. “Together, we can show our veterans that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”