January 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Launches New Initiative Meant to End Veteran Homelessness

Photo: Facebook

Streamlined Processes and New Partnerships Aim to House More Veterans

Mayor Karen Bass, U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough, and Los Angeles County officials unveiled a new initiative Thursday aimed at reducing homelessness among veterans, a population that has faced systemic challenges in securing housing.

The program builds on recent federal regulatory changes that eliminate barriers between veterans receiving disability benefits and housing assistance, a policy shift Mayor Bass championed. The initiative comes as Los Angeles sees its first decrease in homelessness in six years, with street homelessness dropping by 10% and veteran homelessness declining by 23% over the past year.

“I was sleeping in my car after I lost my job but then I was able to get connected to services and find an apartment that accepted my federal housing voucher. I’m so grateful for the stability that having an apartment has provided me. I want to encourage any Veterans who are living on the streets to reach out and get help today, and I want to ask property owners in L.A. to consider being part of this new initiative launched by Mayor Bass and help more Veterans like me get housed,” said U.S. Navy Veteran Harold Hicks. 

The program aims to streamline housing processes for veterans by:

  • Cutting Wait Times: Collaborating with the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System and housing authorities to reduce the time required for veterans to qualify for and receive housing vouchers.
  • Engaging Housing Providers: Partnering with groups like the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles and the Greater Los Angeles REALTORS to expand the pool of housing units available for veterans.
  • Partnering with U.S. VETS: Working with the national nonprofit to connect veterans with housing options.

“We are ecstatic at the VA to support this initiative,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough in his remarks during today’s event. “I have every confidence, as we say every day at VA when we end homelessness for Veterans in Los Angeles, we will have shown America how to do it, and we are committed to making sure this gets done – today’s commitment to reach out to property owners, mom, and pop landlords to get them to work with us as we do a better job executing our regulations. We are all in and we will not rest until every Veteran has precisely what she or he deserves, which is a dignified housing arrangement. So I thank you. We are thrilled to be part of this. We are committed to seeing this through.”

Homelessness in Los Angeles has seen significant reductions. “By removing barriers for landlords and dedicating resources to our veterans, we’re creating pathways to safe and stable homes,” said Kathryn Barger, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors.

The campaign encourages participation from all sectors:

  • Veterans: Unhoused veterans in need of assistance can call 310-268-3350.
  • Property Owners: Those interested in renting units to veterans can email HouseOurVets@lacity.org.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to restoring dignity to those who have served our country,” said Supervisor Hilda Solis. “Together, we can show our veterans that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.”

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Mortgage Rates Hit 6-Month High, Housing Market Faces Affordability Challenges

January 5, 2025

Read more
January 5, 2025

Freddie Mac Reports a Continued Rise in Mortgage Rates, Nearing 7% Mortgage rates inched closer to the 7% mark, hitting...
News, Video

(Video) See How Home Front Build Designs and Creates Personalized Homes

January 3, 2025

Read more
January 3, 2025

For More Info, Go To homefrontbuild.com or Call 323-732-4663 For More Info, Go To https://t.co/09lHZipbye or Call 323-732-4663 pic.twitter.com/tl5uwvkKfU —...
News

Farm Hall: The US Premiere of a Tense Historical Drama

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Coming January 2025 at the Promenade Playhouse The development of the atomic bomb by J. Robert Oppenheimer and his team...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Starts Enforcement of New “Daylighting” Law to Protect Pedestrians

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

New Bill Restricts Parking Near Crosswalks, With Fines Starting March 2025. The state of California and local entities have begun...

Photo: LADA
News

Beverly Hills Doctor Arraigned on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini Faces up to 34 Years in Prison, Now Free on Bond Babak Hajhosseini, a Beverly Hills physician,...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Officers Nab Suspects in New Year’s Eve Crime Spree

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

CCPD Arrest Four in Connection With Burglary, Theft, Drug Offenses While many celebrated New Year’s Eve, Culver City police officers...

Photo: Instagram
News

Join the Conversation: L.A. County D.A.’s Office Opens Advisory Board Application

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Residents Invited To Help Shape Policies on Key Community Issues The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking community...

Photo Credit: Jeff Hall
News

Brentwood Beat: Maria’s Italian Kitchen to Move from Brentwood After 52 Years

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

I’m ill.   Maria’s Italian Kitchen is leaving Brentwood Village and will be gone by the end of 2024. Like many...

Photo: Toco Madera
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toca Madera to Celebrate 10 Years with New Melrose Avenue Flagship

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

New West Hollywood Location Promises Bold Design, Elevated Cuisine Toca Madera, the Mexico City-inspired steakhouse that debuted in West Hollywood...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista to Close After a Decade of Service This Month

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Restaurant Announces Closure as 10-Year Lease Comes to an End. Rustic Kitchen, a Mar Vista Restaurant and Wine Bar which...

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Nobu Debuts Luxurious Gold Standard Roll for Golden Globes® Celebration

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Indulge in a Limited-Time King Crab Roll Adorned With Gold Flakes and Caviar In honor of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s return...

Photo: Neon
Entertainment, Film, News

Memoria Offers a Thought-Provoking New Year’s Eve Option in Beverly Hills

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Join a Special Screening of Tilda Swinton’s Acclaimed Film at the Music Hall For those seeking a unique way to...

Photo: CHP
News

CHP and LAPD Launch Holiday Crackdown on Dangerous Driving for New Year’s

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Maximum Enforcement and Increased Patrols Will Be in Force for New Years  The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Shares New Year’s Eve Updates: Transit, Safety, and Services

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Free Bus Rides, Adjusted Schedules, Safety Tips To Ensure a Safe NYE Culver City officials have shared key reminders for...

Photo: LAPD
News

Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault of Unconscious Woman After Pressuring Her to Drink

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Disturbing Sexual Assault Case in Beverly Hills  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR