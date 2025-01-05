January 6, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Affordable Housing Project Proposed for 1723 S. Corinth Ave in Sawtelle

Photo: Google Earth

Five-Story Development Would Replace a Mid-Century Apartment Complex

The mid-century apartment complex located at 1723 S. Corinth Avenue will potentially be redeveloped into affordable housing under Mayor Karen Bass’ Executive Directive 1, according to the Los Angeles Department of City Planning (LADCP). An application has been submitted to LADCP proposing the project. 

An affordable five-story housing structure with 42 one-bedroom apartments would replace the current 10-unit building. The development does not include on-site parking.

The plan utilizes density bonus incentives, allowing for a larger building and additional units in exchange for reserving all apartments for low- and moderate-income households. This qualification makes the project eligible for the city’s affordable housing incentives.

Aaron Brumer & Associates is listed as the project’s architect. Renderings show a contemporary low-rise building topped with a rooftop deck, offering a modern aesthetic in the bustling Sawtelle neighborhood.

City records identify Lido Equities as the property owner and Seachange Partners as the developer behind the initiative.

in News, Real Estate
