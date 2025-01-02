California Starts Enforcement of New “Daylighting” Law to Protect Pedestrians

New Bill Restricts Parking Near Crosswalks, With Fines Starting March 2025.

The state of California and local entities have begun to enforce Assembly Bill 413 or the “daylighting” law which seeks to enhance pedestrian safety by expanding parking restrictions near marked and unmarked crosswalks.

The bill prohibits vehicles from stopping, standing, or parking within 20 feet of the approach side of any crosswalk, whether marked or unmarked, and within 15 feet of crosswalks with curb extensions. No intersections will be exempt from the new law in the state even if there are no warning signs or red curbs.

After January 1, 2025, police will begin to issue warnings for sixty days. After March 1, a violation of the law will result in a $65 fine, plus a $12.50 state-mandated administrative fee.

Existing law already prohibits parking in several high-risk areas, including intersections, sidewalks, and in front of fire stations. Local jurisdictions are legally allowed to regulate parking through ordinances and establish metered parking zones. The new bill builds on these rules by adding specific crosswalk-related restrictions to increase visibility near crosswalks to enhance safety