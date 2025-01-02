January 3, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Beverly Hills Doctor Arraigned on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

Photo: LADA

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini Faces up to 34 Years in Prison, Now Free on Bond

Babak Hajhosseini, a Beverly Hills physician, age 42, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on August 18 in Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on January 2.

The charges against Hajhosseini include two felony counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or sleeping person, and one count of sodomy of an unconscious person.

“Our office’s Sex Crimes Division is committed to pursuing justice for the victim in this case,” Hochman said in a statement. “We urge anyone with information about the defendant or similar incidents to come forward and contact the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Hajhosseini was arrested on November 26 by LAPD officers and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on December 27. He is currently free on a $2.175 million bond. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for February 13 in Department 50 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted on all charges, Hajhosseini could face a maximum sentence of 34 years in prison.

The case is being handled by Deputy District Attorney Alexander Lara of the Sex Crimes Division and is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities have encouraged any additional victims or individuals with relevant information to contact Detective Esther Lee of the LAPD West Bureau at (213) 473-0447.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

California Starts Enforcement of New “Daylighting” Law to Protect Pedestrians

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

New Bill Restricts Parking Near Crosswalks, With Fines Starting March 2025. The state of California and local entities have begun...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Officers Nab Suspects in New Year’s Eve Crime Spree

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

CCPD Arrest Four in Connection With Burglary, Theft, Drug Offenses While many celebrated New Year’s Eve, Culver City police officers...

Photo: Instagram
News

Join the Conversation: L.A. County D.A.’s Office Opens Advisory Board Application

January 2, 2025

Read more
January 2, 2025

Residents Invited To Help Shape Policies on Key Community Issues The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking community...

Photo Credit: Jeff Hall
News

Brentwood Beat: Maria’s Italian Kitchen to Move from Brentwood After 52 Years

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

I’m ill.   Maria’s Italian Kitchen is leaving Brentwood Village and will be gone by the end of 2024. Like many...

Photo: Toco Madera
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Toca Madera to Celebrate 10 Years with New Melrose Avenue Flagship

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

New West Hollywood Location Promises Bold Design, Elevated Cuisine Toca Madera, the Mexico City-inspired steakhouse that debuted in West Hollywood...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rustic Kitchen in Mar Vista to Close After a Decade of Service This Month

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Restaurant Announces Closure as 10-Year Lease Comes to an End. Rustic Kitchen, a Mar Vista Restaurant and Wine Bar which...

Photo Credit: Michael Buckner, Courtesy of Golden Globes
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Nobu Debuts Luxurious Gold Standard Roll for Golden Globes® Celebration

January 1, 2025

Read more
January 1, 2025

Indulge in a Limited-Time King Crab Roll Adorned With Gold Flakes and Caviar In honor of Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s return...

Photo: Neon
Entertainment, Film, News

Memoria Offers a Thought-Provoking New Year’s Eve Option in Beverly Hills

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Join a Special Screening of Tilda Swinton’s Acclaimed Film at the Music Hall For those seeking a unique way to...

Photo: CHP
News

CHP and LAPD Launch Holiday Crackdown on Dangerous Driving for New Year’s

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Maximum Enforcement and Increased Patrols Will Be in Force for New Years  The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a...

Photo: Official
News

Culver City Shares New Year’s Eve Updates: Transit, Safety, and Services

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Free Bus Rides, Adjusted Schedules, Safety Tips To Ensure a Safe NYE Culver City officials have shared key reminders for...

Photo: LAPD
News

Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault of Unconscious Woman After Pressuring Her to Drink

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Disturbing Sexual Assault Case in Beverly Hills  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations...

Photo: YouTube
News

FAA to Investigate Runway Incident at LAX Involving Charter Flight and Delta Airplane

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Plane Stopped Short of Active Runway After Air Traffic Controller Intervention Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating a runway...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

HUD Report Reveals Record 18% Surge in U.S. Homelessness in 2024

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Despite the Rise, Veteran Homelessness Hits Record Low The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its 2024...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27,...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR