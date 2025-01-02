Beverly Hills Doctor Arraigned on Multiple Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles

Dr. Babak Hajhosseini Faces up to 34 Years in Prison, Now Free on Bond

Babak Hajhosseini, a Beverly Hills physician, age 42, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault stemming from an incident that allegedly occurred on August 18 in Los Angeles, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced on January 2.

The charges against Hajhosseini include two felony counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious or sleeping person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, three counts of oral copulation of an unconscious or sleeping person, and one count of sodomy of an unconscious person.

“Our office’s Sex Crimes Division is committed to pursuing justice for the victim in this case,” Hochman said in a statement. “We urge anyone with information about the defendant or similar incidents to come forward and contact the Los Angeles Police Department.”

Hajhosseini was arrested on November 26 by LAPD officers and pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on December 27. He is currently free on a $2.175 million bond. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for February 13 in Department 50 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted on all charges, Hajhosseini could face a maximum sentence of 34 years in prison.

The case is being handled by Deputy District Attorney Alexander Lara of the Sex Crimes Division and is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities have encouraged any additional victims or individuals with relevant information to contact Detective Esther Lee of the LAPD West Bureau at (213) 473-0447.