Memoria Offers a Thought-Provoking New Year’s Eve Option in Beverly Hills

Join a Special Screening of Tilda Swinton’s Acclaimed Film at the Music Hall

For those seeking a unique way to spend New Year’s Eve, the Lumiere Theatre at the Music Hall in Beverly Hills, at 9036 Wilshire Boulevard, will host a 6:00 p.m. screening of Memoria, a critically acclaimed drama distributed by Neon. Tickets for this special screening of Memoria are available at the Lumiere Theatre box office and online.

Directed by Palme d’Or winner Apichatpong Weerasethakul and starring Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton, Memoria tells the story of a Scottish woman who experiences a mysterious sensory phenomenon after hearing a loud, unexplained “bang” at daybreak. Her search for answers takes her on a surreal journey through the jungles of Colombia.

Described as bewildering and thought-provoking, the film has captivated audiences with its meditative storytelling and atmospheric visuals. It marks another celebrated work in Weerasethakul’s career, known for his boundary-pushing narratives and poetic filmmaking style.

For cinephiles and anyone looking to end the year on an artistic note, this screening promises an evening of introspection and cinematic wonder.