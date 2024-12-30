FAA to Investigate Runway Incident at LAX Involving Charter Flight and Delta Airplane

Plane Stopped Short of Active Runway After Air Traffic Controller Intervention

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating a runway incident involving Key Lime Air Flight 563 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. local time, air traffic controllers instructed the crew of the Embraer E135 jet to hold short of a runway while another aircraft was taking off. Despite the directive, the aircraft began to cross the hold bars marking the restricted area. Controllers quickly intervened, instructing the pilots to stop before the jet reached the runway edge line. The Embraer plane was chartered to carry the Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball team from Washington State.

The incident was captured by a YouTube Channel, Airline Video Live, during the broadcast you can hear an air traffic controller say “Stop, stop, stop!” You can watch it here:

The FAA confirmed that the Embraer E135 did not enter the active runway and no collision occurred. However, the agency has launched an investigation into the incident to determine the circumstances and assess any potential safety concerns.

Additional details about the other aircraft involved or the passengers aboard the Embraer E135 have not been released.