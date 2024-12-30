Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault of Unconscious Woman After Pressuring Her to Drink

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Disturbing Sexual Assault Case in Beverly Hills

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section (SAS) are seeking additional victims and witnesses in connection with a sexual assault case involving a Beverly Hills based physician.

Babak Hajhosseini, 42, was arrested on November 26, 2024, for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious person. Hajhosseini, a wound and burn specialist, is the founder and CEO of Wound and Burn Centers of America in West Los Angeles and works at Catalina Island Health on Catalina Island as a visiting specialist.

Authorities say Hajhosseini used job recruitment websites to locate potential victims, offering high hourly wages to entice them. He reportedly invited at least one individual to work overtime at his residence, where he pressured the victim into consuming an alcoholic beverage. The victim fell unconscious after drinking and was subsequently sexually assaulted, according to investigators. Hajhosseini allegedly recorded the assault.

Hajhosseini was released on bail on November 29, 2024. On December 23, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed multiple charges against him, including two counts of rape by use of drugs, one count of rape of an unconscious person, one count of oral copulation by anesthesia or controlled substance, and four counts of oral copulation of an unconscious person.

While the charges currently involve one victim, investigators believe there may be others who have not yet come forward. To assist in identifying additional victims, detectives have released Hajhosseini’s photo.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to this case to contact Officer Lee at Operations-West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. Outside business hours or on weekends, individuals can call the LAPD’s non-emergency line at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted through the “P3 Tips” mobile app by selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.