December 31, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Culver City Shares New Year’s Eve Updates: Transit, Safety, and Services

Photo: Official

Free Bus Rides, Adjusted Schedules, Safety Tips To Ensure a Safe NYE

Culver City officials have shared key reminders for residents and visitors to ensure a safe and smooth transition into the New Year.

Culver City City Hall will operate during regular business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 31, but will be closed on New Year’s Day, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.

  • Culver City Senior Center: Closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, remaining closed on Jan. 1, and resuming regular hours on Jan. 2.
  • Trash and Recycling Pickup: No services will occur on New Year’s Day. Regular schedules will resume the following day, with Wednesday pickups moved to Thursday. To arrange bulky item pickups, contact the Environmental Programs and Operations Division at (310) 253-6400.
  • Unhoused Services: Assistance is available by dialing 2-1-1 or emailing Housing and Human Services Director Tevis Barnes at tevis.barnes@culvercity.org.

The Culver City Farmers Market on Main Street will operate with reduced hours on Dec. 31, open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The market features fresh produce and artisan goods and is a community staple.

Culver CityBus will observe the following schedule for the New Year:

  • Dec. 31: Regular service.
  • Jan. 1: Sunday schedule.
    Free fares will be offered between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to promote safe celebrations. The Customer Service Counter will close on New Year’s Day and reopen on Jan. 2. Riders can access updates through the NextCCBus app or the Culver CityBus website.

Culver City Police will prioritize roadway safety, focusing on impaired driving enforcement.

  • Impairment isn’t limited to alcohol; prescription medications, cannabis, and over-the-counter drugs can also impact driving ability.
  • Residents and visitors are encouraged to designate a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, or make alternate travel arrangements.

“Make sure to celebrate responsibly,” police said in a statement. “If you see an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.”

For those hosting gatherings, officials urge caution when serving alcohol and recommend ensuring guests have safe transportation options.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: CHP
News

CHP and LAPD Launch Holiday Crackdown on Dangerous Driving for New Year’s

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Maximum Enforcement and Increased Patrols Will Be in Force for New Years  The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will implement a...

Photo: LAPD
News

Doctor Charged with Sexual Assault of Unconscious Woman After Pressuring Her to Drink

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

LAPD Seeks Additional Victims in Disturbing Sexual Assault Case in Beverly Hills  Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations...

Photo: YouTube
News

FAA to Investigate Runway Incident at LAX Involving Charter Flight and Delta Airplane

December 30, 2024

Read more
December 30, 2024

Plane Stopped Short of Active Runway After Air Traffic Controller Intervention Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials are investigating a runway...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

HUD Report Reveals Record 18% Surge in U.S. Homelessness in 2024

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Despite the Rise, Veteran Homelessness Hits Record Low The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released its 2024...

Photo: SMPD
News

Santa Monica Man Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run of Vietnam Veteran

December 29, 2024

Read more
December 29, 2024

Suspect Faces Murder and Felony Charges; Police Recover Evidence Rod Sharif, a Santa Monica man, was arrested on December 27,...

Photo: YouTube
News

After LA Deputy Pleads Guilty in Trans Man’s Beating, Multiple Deputies Suspended

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Federal Civil Rights Case Exposes Misconduct and Attempted Cover-Up at LASD Last week, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Benza III...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Recover Stolen Trailer and Bring Holiday Cheer to Walk ‘n Rollers

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Police Rally Community Support To Deliver Bikes and Gear To Nonprofit After Theft The holidays were nearly derailed for local...

Photo: Facebook
News

Los Angeles Public Health Warns Pet Owners: Avoid Recalled Raw Pet Food Linked to Bird Flu

December 26, 2024

Read more
December 26, 2024

Recalled Raw Feline Turkey Recipe Linked to H5 Bird Flu Cases in House Cats, Pet Death The Los Angeles County...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Best and Most Intriguing NYE Celebrations on the Westside

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

Check Out These Options for Your New Year’s Dinner & Drinks Alice B., the newest creation of the duo behind...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Vietnam War Veteran Killed in Santa Monica Hit-and-Run on Wilshire

December 25, 2024

Read more
December 25, 2024

Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Suspect After Fatal Collision The life of a Vietnam War veteran was extinguished in...

Photo: IMDB
Film, film review, News

Film Review: The Brutalist

December 24, 2024

Read more
December 24, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Filled with grandeur as stark as the Brutalist architecture designed by László Tóth, The Brutalist is epic...

Photo: Metro LA
News

Metro Los Angeles Offers Free Holiday Rides For the Holidays, Exclusive Event Perks

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Celebrate the Season With Free Rides, Special Surprises, Discounted Access  Metro is making it easier for Los Angeles residents and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery Following ATM Withdrawal

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Two Suspects Stole Over $4,000 After Following a Victim From an ATM Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred...

Photo: LA Public Health
News

First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu Confirmed in Los Angeles County

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Exposure to Raw or Undercooked Animal Products Pose Risks A human case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR