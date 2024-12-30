Culver City Shares New Year’s Eve Updates: Transit, Safety, and Services

Free Bus Rides, Adjusted Schedules, Safety Tips To Ensure a Safe NYE

Culver City officials have shared key reminders for residents and visitors to ensure a safe and smooth transition into the New Year.

Culver City City Hall will operate during regular business hours on Tuesday, Dec. 31, but will be closed on New Year’s Day, reopening on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Culver City Senior Center: Closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, remaining closed on Jan. 1, and resuming regular hours on Jan. 2.

Trash and Recycling Pickup: No services will occur on New Year’s Day. Regular schedules will resume the following day, with Wednesday pickups moved to Thursday. To arrange bulky item pickups, contact the Environmental Programs and Operations Division at (310) 253-6400.

Unhoused Services: Assistance is available by dialing 2-1-1 or emailing Housing and Human Services Director Tevis Barnes at tevis.barnes@culvercity.org.

The Culver City Farmers Market on Main Street will operate with reduced hours on Dec. 31, open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The market features fresh produce and artisan goods and is a community staple.

Culver CityBus will observe the following schedule for the New Year:

Dec. 31: Regular service.

Jan. 1: Sunday schedule.

Free fares will be offered between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to promote safe celebrations. The Customer Service Counter will close on New Year’s Day and reopen on Jan. 2. Riders can access updates through the NextCCBus app or the Culver CityBus website.

Culver City Police will prioritize roadway safety, focusing on impaired driving enforcement.

Impairment isn’t limited to alcohol; prescription medications, cannabis, and over-the-counter drugs can also impact driving ability.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to designate a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, or make alternate travel arrangements.

“Make sure to celebrate responsibly,” police said in a statement. “If you see an impaired driver, call 9-1-1.”

For those hosting gatherings, officials urge caution when serving alcohol and recommend ensuring guests have safe transportation options.