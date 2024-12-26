Los Angeles Public Health Warns Pet Owners: Avoid Recalled Raw Pet Food Linked to Bird Flu

Recalled Raw Feline Turkey Recipe Linked to H5 Bird Flu Cases in House Cats, Pet Death

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a warning to pet owners after a voluntary recall of Northwest Naturals Brand 2lb Feline Turkey Recipe Raw & Frozen Pet Food. Samples of the product tested positive for the H5 bird flu virus, prompting concerns about the safety of raw pet food.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture confirmed that a house cat contracted H5 bird flu and died after consuming the recalled product. “We are confident that this cat contracted H5N1 by eating the Northwest Naturals raw and frozen pet food,” said ODA State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz. “This cat was strictly an indoor cat; it was not exposed to the virus in its environment, and results from the genome sequencing confirmed that the virus recovered from the raw pet food and infected cat were exact matches to each other.”

The affected pet food is sold in California, and a list of retailers carrying the product is available on the company’s website. The recalled pet food is packaged in 2-pound plastic bags labeled “Best if used by” dates of 05/21/26 B10 and 06/23/26 B1. Public Health advises pet owners to dispose of the product immediately to prevent potential harm to their pets. For additional information or questions, customers may contact Northwest Naturals of Portland at info@nw-naturals.net or 866-637-1872 from 7:00 AM to 3:30 p.m. PST, Monday through Friday

H5 bird flu can cause severe illness in cats, with symptoms including respiratory distress, neurological issues, liver disease, and rapid deterioration leading to death. Public Health recently confirmed H5 bird flu in four house cats that consumed recalled raw milk. All four cats became ill and died.

An ongoing investigation has also identified three additional suspected cases of H5 bird flu in house cats from another household. One cat tested positive for Influenza A, a rare finding in cats that suggests potential exposure to bird flu. Two others, who died from worsening respiratory symptoms, are presumed to have been infected.

Residents are advised to avoid feeding pets raw pet food, raw milk, or raw meat products, as these can harbor harmful bacteria and viruses, including H5 bird flu. Additionally, they have been asked to report sick or dead birds found outside their homes or other sick animals that may have had contact with sick or dead birds. Animal control can collect the animals and test them for exposure. Residents should avoid contact with sick or dead animals.

Public Health emphasizes that consuming raw milk and meat is never recommended due to associated health risks. The current bird flu outbreak has heightened these concerns, with the virus spreading among dairy cattle and being detected in raw milk products.

Pet owners who fed their pets the recalled product or any raw food and notice symptoms of illness should contact their veterinarian immediately.