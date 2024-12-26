Culver City Police Recover Stolen Trailer and Bring Holiday Cheer to Walk ‘n Rollers

Police Rally Community Support To Deliver Bikes and Gear To Nonprofit After Theft

The holidays were nearly derailed for local nonprofit Walk ‘n Rollers after their equipment trailer was stolen on November 22, but the Culver City Police Department stepped in to ensure a happy ending.

Walk ‘n Rollers, an organization dedicated to promoting safe and active transportation for children lost its trailer and all of its contents, including bikes, scooters, helmets, and other equipment used for community programs. Despite the challenge of locating the stolen trailer, Culver City Police investigators launched a rigorous search.

Weeks later, their determination paid off. Detectives successfully made an arrest and recovered the stolen trailer. However, much of the organization’s equipment was missing. Recognizing the need for action, the department rallied resources to replace the lost items.

Just days before Christmas and Hanukkah, police officers assembled new bikes, scooters, and gear with the help of donations from the Culver City Police Foundation and Target. In a heartwarming gesture, officers delivered the equipment to Walk ‘n Rollers founder Jim Shanman just in time for the holidays.

“This is just fantastic,” Shanman said as officers carried the new items to him. CCPD’s press representative stated, “Thank you to all who supported this effort. From the tremendous work of our officers and investigators to the donors from the Culver City Police Foundation and Target, it was a team effort to rally in support of this theft victim.”