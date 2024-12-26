December 27, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

After LA Deputy Pleads Guilty in Trans Man’s Beating, Multiple Deputies Suspended

Federal Civil Rights Case Exposes Misconduct and Attempted Cover-Up at LASD

Last week, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Joseph Benza III agreed to plead guilty to a federal civil rights violation for using excessive force on a transgender man in a high-profile 2023 incident, leading to the suspension of multiple deputies. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Dec. 18 that Benza had been removed from duty. 

According to six internal sources cited by The Los Angeles Times, the number of deputies suspended could go up to eight members of the LASD which possibly include sergeants, These sources spoke anonymously because LASD has not made an official statement on the suspensions.

The case centers around Emmett Brock, a transgender man, and schoolteacher, who was arrested by Benza in 2023. Brock was driving past Benza, who had pulled over on the side of the road. Brock gave Benza the middle finger, a gesture protected under the First Amendment.

Benza reportedly pursued Brock for two miles before pulling him over in a 7-Eleven parking lot, where he proceeded to physically assault him without telling him why he was pulled over. Brock screamed and pleaded for help and was taken to Norwalk station, where he alleged he was forced to expose his genitals so deputies could decide where to detain him. 

Brock was initially charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor, mayhem, resisting arrest, obstruction, and failure to obey a police officer, he was released on $100,000 bail and lost his job. However, Los Angeles County prosecutors dismissed the charges after media reports brought attention to the case. A judge has declared Brock innocent.

According to federal prosecutors, after news outlets began reporting on the case in July 2023, Benza and two other deputies exchanged group text messages discussing the need to delete text messages on their personal phones in anticipation of a federal investigation.

Three days later, one of the deputies relayed a sergeant’s directive for Benza to “toss the phone,” which prosecutors interpreted as an order to delete data from the device. Benza and another deputy later discussed lying to federal investigators about their communications and the sergeant’s order to erase evidence.

During interviews with federal investigators, Benza falsely claimed he had not seen anyone flip him off, repeated allegations that Brock had bitten him, and denied discussing the contents of his incident report with others. Benza admitted guilt in his plea, including stating that major portions of the report were written by an LASD sergeant. 

Emmett Brock filed a federal lawsuit in 2024 alleging false imprisonment, civil rights violations, and assault and battery. The FBI is continuing to investigate the case.

