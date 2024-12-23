Metro Los Angeles Offers Free Holiday Rides For the Holidays, Exclusive Event Perks

Celebrate the Season With Free Rides, Special Surprises, Discounted Access

Metro is making it easier for Los Angeles residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday season with free rides and access to special events. Skip the traffic and spend more time creating memories with Metro’s holiday perks.

Metro will offer free rides on the following dates:

Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 4:00 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 3:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 4:00 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at 3:00 a.m.

In addition to free buses and trains, Metro Bike and Micro riders get to ride free too.

Metro LA Micro riders can use code Merry24 on Xmas Eve and code Ring24 on New Year’s Eve

Metro Bike is free from December 24 to January 1, use code 010125

Take advantage of Metro’s service to attend these festive celebrations:

LA Kings Fan Fest | Dec. 29, 2024

Bandfest at the Rose Bowl | Dec. 29–30, 2024

Tournament of Roses Parade | Jan. 1, 2025

Floatfest | Jan. 1–3, 2025

Ice Santa Monica | Jan. 11, 2025

Metro riders will enjoy special holiday surprises and discounts at select events. Don’t forget to show your TAP card to access exclusive perks.

Students enrolled in Metro’s GoPass program can ride free year-round. Check with your school to see if it’s participating.