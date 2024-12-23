December 24, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro Los Angeles Offers Free Holiday Rides For the Holidays, Exclusive Event Perks

Photo: Metro LA

Celebrate the Season With Free Rides, Special Surprises, Discounted Access 

Metro is making it easier for Los Angeles residents and visitors to enjoy the holiday season with free rides and access to special events. Skip the traffic and spend more time creating memories with Metro’s holiday perks.

Metro will offer free rides on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 4:00 a.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 25, at 3:00 a.m.
  • Tuesday, Dec. 31, from 4:00 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, at 3:00 a.m.

In addition to free buses and trains, Metro Bike and Micro riders get to ride free too.

Metro LA Micro riders can use code Merry24 on Xmas Eve and code Ring24 on New Year’s Eve

Metro Bike is free from December 24 to January 1, use code 010125 

Take advantage of Metro’s service to attend these festive celebrations:

  • LA Kings Fan Fest | Dec. 29, 2024
  • Bandfest at the Rose Bowl | Dec. 29–30, 2024
  • Tournament of Roses Parade | Jan. 1, 2025
  • Floatfest | Jan. 1–3, 2025
  • Ice Santa Monica | Jan. 11, 2025

Metro riders will enjoy special holiday surprises and discounts at select events. Don’t forget to show your TAP card to access exclusive perks.

Students enrolled in Metro’s GoPass program can ride free year-round. Check with your school to see if it’s participating.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery Following ATM Withdrawal

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Two Suspects Stole Over $4,000 After Following a Victim From an ATM Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred...

Photo: LA Public Health
News

First Human Case of H5 Bird Flu Confirmed in Los Angeles County

December 23, 2024

Read more
December 23, 2024

Exposure to Raw or Undercooked Animal Products Pose Risks A human case of H5 bird flu has been confirmed in...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, film review, News

Film Review: Nosferatu

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Claws encased in a velvet glove. The audience helplessly feels Death’s wings enveloping the characters. Robert Egger’s...
News

School of Rock West LA Turns 14 This November

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

By Susan Payne While School of Rock West Los Angeles is celebrating its 14th anniversary this November, the school continues...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Police Offer Vacation Checks for Peace of Mind During Holiday Travel

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

Sign Up for Free Patrol Checks While You’re Away to Keep Your Home Secure With the holiday season in full...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

LA County Launches Pilot Program to Help RV Residents Transition to Permanent Housing

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

New Initiative Offers Safe Parking, Support Services, and a Pathway To Stable Housing Los Angeles County has launched the Pathway...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience Elevated Brunch Vibes at LAVO West Hollywood with Live DJ and Luxe Cocktails

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

Indulge in a $46 Three-Course Brunch With Shareable Cocktail Trees, Signature Drinks,  LAVO West Hollywood, known for its upscale Italian...

Photo: LASD
News, Real Estate

LA Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public’s Help to Find West Hollywood Man John Joseph Mallon III

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

Missing West Hollywood Man Needs Medication and Is Considered At Risk The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

LA Public Health Officials Warn Against Raw Milk Consumption Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Second California Recall Affects Unpasteurized Milk; Risk of Illness to Humans and Pets The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Official
News

NCJW|LA Opens First Donation Center, Expanding Efforts to Support Women in Need

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Donation Drive-Thru Launches ‘Season of Giving’ To Empower Women and Families The Los Angeles Section of the National Council of...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Something About Her’s Ugly Sweater Soiree

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Festive Looks, Limited-Edition Treats, and Holiday Cheer Await Something About Her has special treats this holiday, so it’s time to...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cattle

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Governor Newsom’s Action Expands the State’s Response to the H5N1 Virus Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency today...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Krispy Kreme and Lodge Bread Unite for Limited-Edition Hanukkah Sufganiyot

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Only for a Limited Time and in Limited Quantities for This Special Collaboration Krispy Kreme and Los Angeles-based bakery Lodge...

Photo: Instagram : Chef José Andrés
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Explore Eastern Mediterranean Flavors: Zaytinya by José Andrés Now Open in Culver City

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Discover Mezze With a California Twist and Rooftop Bar with Tacos Butterfly  Renowned chef José Andrés has brought his celebrated...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR