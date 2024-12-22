December 23, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

School of Rock West LA Turns 14 This November

By Susan Payne

While School of Rock West Los Angeles is celebrating its 14th anniversary this November, the school continues to do what it does best — teach kids how to rock.

School of Rock’s patented method of teaching uses programs that are designed to encourage learning in a supportive environment where students of all skill levels are comfortable and engaged. For kids, teens and adults, School of Rock takes music school concept to the next level.

Currently, students in Performance, School of Rock’s hallmark program for ages 8 to 18, are preparing to play a show at the Viper Room in January, a tier of the program that culminates School of Rock’s long-standing method of teaching: performance-based music education.

For students as young as preschool aged, Little Wing teaches foundational music skills through games and interactive musical activities. Rookies, ages 6 and 7, are given one weekly group music lessons learning fundamentals like chords, rhythm and song structure. In Rock 101, for ages 8-13, students have one weekly group rehearsal and a weekly private lesson to learn music concepts and skills behind their performance songs.

Justin Salmons, the general manager of School of Rock LA, has been part of its community for almost as long as the school has been opened, watching students grow as musicians and take lessons learned into the real world.

“During the spring season, when we get on stage and have to say goodbye to our seniors, I feel like a proud parent. We know we’re sending out great citizens of the future into the community, whether they pursue music as a career or a hobby. The lessons learned in School of Rock will carry them for a lifetime,” Salmons said.  “As long as they have the passion and drive, we’ll help take them to the highest levels.”

After January, School of Rockgears up for new students and returning students in the spring, inviting kids of all skill levels, ages and music aspirations to grow into real musicians. Spring classes start in February and ends in late May.

“We’re a growing, passionate community dedicated to enriching lives through performance-based music education, but more so, our school is a safe place for students to be themselves and express their feelings. For new and returning students, its edifying and enriching for them to be surrounded by other learners who love music just as much,” Salmons said.

Other programs at School of Rock include Songwriting for ages 12 and over, offering a weekly private lesson and collaborating with other students in a group to work together on songwriting exercises and lyrical workshops. This program is only periodically offered and is one of School of Rock’s week-long summer camps.

Performanceplaces kids in an ensemble group that study a band or genre over the course of several months, learning and rehearsing songs in preparation for a live end of season performance at a real venue, such as the Whisky-a-Go-Go, Troubadour and Viper Room.Students in Performance can later advance by auditioning for our House Band and then AllStars.

Adult Program invites students over 18 to improve their musical proficiency or pick up an instrument with no prior experience. This program is also performance based, so they learn concepts and apply them in a live setting. Online for all ages, invites students to learn from the comfort of their home. “When students are first starting out, we make it really fun for them. As they learn more, we help shape them into serious musicians. So many of our students stay for years, and that’s a testament to our mission and drive,” Salmons said.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

Film Review: Nosferatu

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Claws encased in a velvet glove. The audience helplessly feels Death’s wings enveloping the characters. Robert Egger’s...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Police Offer Vacation Checks for Peace of Mind During Holiday Travel

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

Sign Up for Free Patrol Checks While You’re Away to Keep Your Home Secure With the holiday season in full...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

LA County Launches Pilot Program to Help RV Residents Transition to Permanent Housing

December 22, 2024

Read more
December 22, 2024

New Initiative Offers Safe Parking, Support Services, and a Pathway To Stable Housing Los Angeles County has launched the Pathway...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience Elevated Brunch Vibes at LAVO West Hollywood with Live DJ and Luxe Cocktails

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

Indulge in a $46 Three-Course Brunch With Shareable Cocktail Trees, Signature Drinks,  LAVO West Hollywood, known for its upscale Italian...

Photo: LASD
News, Real Estate

LA Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public’s Help to Find West Hollywood Man John Joseph Mallon III

December 20, 2024

Read more
December 20, 2024

Missing West Hollywood Man Needs Medication and Is Considered At Risk The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Photo: Facebook
Food & Drink, News

LA Public Health Officials Warn Against Raw Milk Consumption Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Second California Recall Affects Unpasteurized Milk; Risk of Illness to Humans and Pets The Los Angeles County Department of Public...

Photo: Official
News

NCJW|LA Opens First Donation Center, Expanding Efforts to Support Women in Need

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Donation Drive-Thru Launches ‘Season of Giving’ To Empower Women and Families The Los Angeles Section of the National Council of...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Something About Her’s Ugly Sweater Soiree

December 19, 2024

Read more
December 19, 2024

Festive Looks, Limited-Edition Treats, and Holiday Cheer Await Something About Her has special treats this holiday, so it’s time to...

Photo: Official
Food & Drink, News

California Governor Declares State of Emergency Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cattle

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Governor Newsom’s Action Expands the State’s Response to the H5N1 Virus Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency today...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Krispy Kreme and Lodge Bread Unite for Limited-Edition Hanukkah Sufganiyot

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Only for a Limited Time and in Limited Quantities for This Special Collaboration Krispy Kreme and Los Angeles-based bakery Lodge...

Photo: Instagram : Chef José Andrés
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Explore Eastern Mediterranean Flavors: Zaytinya by José Andrés Now Open in Culver City

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Discover Mezze With a California Twist and Rooftop Bar with Tacos Butterfly  Renowned chef José Andrés has brought his celebrated...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Fia Restaurant Honors Veterans with a Special Thanksgiving Lunch in Santa Monica

December 18, 2024

Read more
December 18, 2024

Chef Scott Erickson, a Former U.S. Marine, Leads Fia’s Efforts to Give Back This Thanksgiving, Fia Restaurant extended its commitment...
News, Video

(Video) The Watermark at Beverly Hills Offers Boutique-Style Living for Seniors

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

For More Info, Go To Watermarkcommunities.com For More Info, Go To https://t.co/OmOzzwuFyj pic.twitter.com/cQCW2aERma — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 18, 2024

Photo: Official
News

John Carpenter Holiday Horror: Join the Hellraisers Film Club at The Culver Theater

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

A Night of Body Horror, Festive Eggnog, Classic Genre Cinema Awaits on Dec. 18  Fans of classic genre films are...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR