LA County Launches Pilot Program to Help RV Residents Transition to Permanent Housing

Photo: YouTube

New Initiative Offers Safe Parking, Support Services, and a Pathway To Stable Housing

Los Angeles County has launched the Pathway Home RV Interim Housing Pilot Program, offering people living in recreational vehicles (RVs) a safe place to park, sleep, and access services designed to transition them from homelessness to permanent housing.

The program, located in a parking lot in Crenshaw, focuses on individuals living in RVs within the 2nd Supervisorial District. It aims to address encampments while restoring community spaces to their intended uses. The site accommodates 14 RVs and up to 20 participants, providing a structured environment with wraparound services, case management, and support for mental health and substance abuse.

Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, who spearheaded the motion to address RV encampments as part of the county’s broader Pathway Home initiative, joined RV residents on Monday for a holiday breakfast. The event featured free haircuts, donated winter clothing, and discussions about residents’ pathways to permanent housing.

“Ending chronic homelessness often requires an intermediate step,” said Mitchell. “This pilot program allows us to do the critical outreach needed to build trust and provide a safe space where residents can access the services and support needed to transition into permanent housing.”

The initiative began on November 4, when outreach teams helped the first participants relocate their RVs to the designated lot. Since then, more individuals experiencing homelessness in RVs have joined the program. Housing navigators and service providers, including the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Public Works, are working onsite to assist residents in their transition.

The pilot program is part of Pathway Home, a countywide encampment resolution strategy under the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative. Launched in 2023 as part of the County’s emergency response to homelessness, Pathway Home connects individuals to interim housing paired with comprehensive supportive services and helps them secure permanent homes.

Funded initially by Measure H, a quarter-cent sales tax approved in 2017 to combat homelessness, Pathway Home will transition to funding from Measure A, a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2024. The initiative has already placed more than 115,000 individuals into permanent housing, brought 151,000 people into interim housing, and prevented 37,000 from becoming homeless.

“This pilot program demonstrates the County’s commitment to providing practical, compassionate solutions to homelessness,” Mitchell said. “We must continue leveraging resources and partnerships to make a meaningful impact in our communities.”

