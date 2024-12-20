December 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

LA Sheriff’s Department Seeks Public’s Help to Find West Hollywood Man John Joseph Mallon III

Photo: LASD

Missing West Hollywood Man Needs Medication and Is Considered At Risk

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating John Joseph Mallon III, a 34-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Mallon was last contacted on October 4, 2024, at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Mallon is described as a 6-foot tall, 150-pound White male with blue eyes, a full beard, and a scar on the back of his head. He is bald and requires medication. Authorities believe he may be traveling to either Olathe, Kansas, or Sherman Oaks, California. His family has expressed concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.For anonymous tips, individuals may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use the “P3 Tips” app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or visit the website at lacrimestoppers.org.

