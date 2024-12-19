NCJW|LA Opens First Donation Center, Expanding Efforts to Support Women in Need

Donation Drive-Thru Launches ‘Season of Giving’ To Empower Women and Families

The Los Angeles Section of the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW|LA) kicked off its inaugural “Season of Giving” with the grand opening of its first-ever Donation Center, located near West Adams in Los Angeles. The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held December 7 at 4625 W. Washington Blvd., marks the beginning of NCJW|LA’s citywide effort to drive donations and raise awareness about its programs that champion economic justice and equity for women.

The celebration featured a donation drive-thru, giveaways, and appearances by USC’s Tommy Trojan and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Heather Hutt. Local businesses, including Alsace Hotel, Antiqua Jewelry, Doggy Fresh Grooming, and Pascal Printing Foto & Art, contributed prizes for the event, reinforcing NCJW|LA’s commitment to community partnership.

The new Donation Center serves as a hub for processing gently used items, which are sold through NCJW|LA’s chain of seven Council Shop resale stores across Los Angeles and its eBay store. Proceeds from these sales directly fund NCJW|LA’s programs, including direct cash assistance, rental support, scholarships, a Moms Wellness Network, and policy advocacy aimed at economic security for women.

“Our dedicated donation center will expand the footprint of NCJW|LA’s Council Shop by providing the space to handle increased inventory,” said Marjorie Gilberg, CEO of NCJW|LA. “This past year alone, we distributed more than $600,000 in cash assistance to women and families in LA County. With the new center, we’re building momentum to help even more women this holiday season and beyond.”

Jill Sager, Head of Retail for The Council Shop, anticipates the donation center will generate up to $1 million in annual revenue for the nonprofit, aiming to process 10,000 donations each year. “The Council Shop is always in need of more products to sustain and grow sales at our stores and online. The holiday season is no different,” said Sager.

For over a century, NCJW|LA has championed economic justice for women in Los Angeles through direct support and advocacy. The organization’s programs provide skill-building opportunities and promote policies that ensure women’s financial stability and independence.

The NCJW|LA Donation Center offers both full-service and contactless donation options and operates daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donors can also contribute items at any Council Shop location or schedule a donation pickup via NCJW|LA’s website.

To learn more about NCJW|LA and its mission, visit www.ncjwla.org.