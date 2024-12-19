Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Something About Her’s Ugly Sweater Soiree

Festive Looks, Limited-Edition Treats, and Holiday Cheer Await

Something About Her has special treats this holiday, so it’s time to dust off your wildest holiday wardrobe and get ready to celebrate the season in style at the Ugly Sweater Soiree at Something About Her on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024.

Guests are encouraged to don their most festive, fun, and over-the-top holiday looks for an evening of seasonal cheer and community spirit. There’s even a chance the best-dressed attendees might secure a spot on Santa’s “nice list.”



Adding to the festive ambiance, West Hollywood’s most darling sandwich shop has two favorites for a limited time only:

Meet Cute: A flavorful artisan baguette layered with creamy goat cheese blended with cranberries and walnuts, topped with bacon, smoked turkey, and shaved green apple, then finished with crispy French onions and cranberry sauce. This dish promises to be love at first bite. It was briefly available during the Christmas In July promotion earlier this year, but this is your second opportunity to taste it.

Holiday Spark: A seasonal cocktail crafted with Loverboy Espresso Martini, served with a crushed peppermint rim. This indulgent drink is exclusively for guests 21 and over.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the holidays with fun and in style and enjoy Something About Her’s limited-edition flavors of the season.