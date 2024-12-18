Explore Eastern Mediterranean Flavors: Zaytinya by José Andrés Now Open in Culver City

Discover Mezze With a California Twist and Rooftop Bar with Tacos Butterfly

Renowned chef José Andrés has brought his celebrated culinary vision to Culver City with the opening of Zaytinya, a sleek and modern restaurant inspired by the rich flavors of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines. The new location, situated at The Shay Hotel, incorporates California’s seasonal abundance into its mezze-focused menu.

Zaytinya’s offerings range from classic spreads like hummus and htipiti to family-style dishes highlighting locally sourced vegetables and wood-fired branzino. Guests can also indulge in freshly made, warm pita—a perfect pairing for the vibrant flavors of the Eastern Mediterranean-inspired menu.

In addition to Zaytinya, The Shay Hotel is now home to Butterfly, a rooftop bar and restaurant also helmed by José Andrés. Butterfly offers an eclectic menu of tacos and margaritas, including the signature Salt Air Margarita, crafted by Andrés himself. Standout menu items include Pescado Baja California tacos featuring crispy, fried seasonal fish.

“I’m so excited to bring @zaytinya, a restaurant that is so near to my heart, and to introduce Butterfly to this community. Zaytinya will be right at home in Los Angeles’ Mediterranean climate, and Butterfly will be an incredible gathering place at The Shay’s rooftop, serving up my favorite tacos.”

Reservations for Zaytinya and Butterfly are now open. Diners are invited to explore the bold flavors and innovative dishes Andrés is known for, making these restaurants a new culinary destination in Los Angeles.