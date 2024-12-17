December 18, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Best Christmas Dinners To Go and Very Special Christmas Treats for Your Holiday Celebration

Photo Credit: Socalo

Where to Order Some of the Most Delicious and Special Treats for Next Week

Christmas is approaching soon and just in time, we have a list of some of the most delicious and special treats, some offered for the first time, on the Westside. Feast your eyes on these. 

Artelice Pâtisserie has unveiled its holiday Bûche de Noël collection, featuring exquisite creations by their new pastry chef, Julie Baboulall-Duguet. These festive cakes are now available for pre-order online or in-store, with two delectable flavors to choose from.

Vanilla Passion Fruit
This light and tropical dessert features a lime-zest madeleine biscuit, layered with passion fruit confit, vanilla mousse, Chantilly cream, and fresh coconut.

Smoked Chocolate Hazelnut Praline & Coffee
A rich indulgence crafted with cocoa streusel, hazelnut praline, smoked chocolate mousse, and coffee ganache. Perfectly portioned to serve 6-8 guests.

  • Price: $65.00 – $70.00
  • Pick-Up Dates: Sunday, December 22, or Monday, December 23
  • Locations: Available for pick-up at Artelice 

The desserts can be purchased at either location, via email, or phone. Email: holidayorders@artelicela.com. Make sure to receive a confirmation email. Phone: West LA: (424) 293-8846 or Burbank: (818) 588-4943

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken are bringing festive flavors to your table this holiday season with SOCALO’s Christmas To-Go menu. Designed to take the hassle out of holiday cooking, the chef-curated dishes offer a stress-free way to enjoy a magical and delicious celebration at home.

SOCALO’s Christmas To-Go Menu. The Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant’s Christmas To-Go menu features a selection of festive favorites:

  • Negra Modelo Braised Short Ribs
  • Sweet Corn Tamales
  • Honey Cumin Glazed Carrots
  • Winter Chopped Kale Salad
  • Tomato Jam
  • Poblano Mashed Potatoes
  • Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ordering and Pickup Details

  • Order Deadline: Thursday, Dec. 19, by 2 p.m.
  • Pickup Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Pickup Locations:
    • SOCALO: Place orders directly through the SOCALO ordering link here.
    • Pasadena (Border Grill): Use the Border Grill ordering link for pickup in Pasadena here

Hatchet Hall is making holiday baking simple and delicious with its Cornbread Kit, now available for pre-order. Perfect for creating the restaurant’s signature cornbread at home, the kit includes a classic house mix, butter, and wildflower honey.

Each kit comes with cooking instructions, requiring only the addition of eggs and buttermilk to complete the recipe. Customers are advised to refrigerate the kit within two hours of pickup to ensure freshness.

The Cornbread Kit is available for pickup exclusively on Saturday, December 23, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Hatchet Hall.

Priced from $20, the kit offers a convenient and flavorful addition to holiday celebrations. You can order it here

Additionally, this holiday season, indulge in a festive favorite served in three distinctive ways at Si! Mon, Townhouse, and Hatchet Hall. Inspired by Chef Jose’s family recipe, the eggnog offerings are a collaborative creation with beverage director Dave Purcell, bringing a nostalgic yet innovative touch to this classic holiday treat.

Three Unique Eggnog Experiences

  • Townhouse: Eggnog is served straight up, showcasing its creamy, spiced simplicity.
  • Hatchet Hall: Paired with a chocolate-dipped biscotti for a rich and indulgent pairing.
  • Si! Mon: Accompanied by a cacao Mamallena, a decadent bread pudding morsel for a unique twist.

This seasonal specialty is now available at all three locations, offering patrons a chance to savor the flavors of the holidays in style.

Lodge Bread Company is taking holiday pie pre-orders at the Beverly Hills and Culver City locations. They have the choice of classic Pumpkin and Pecan pies and are a relative bargain at $47 each. They are definitely great pies and I would suggest trying them if you need a traditional pie option. You can order them at Lodge Bread Company’s Tock site

Des Croissant Paris has unveiled its holiday Bûche de Noël collection, featuring exquisite creations by their new pastry chef, Julie Baboulall-Duguet. These festive cakes are now available for pre-order online or in-store, with two delectable flavors to choose from.

Vanilla Passion Fruit
This light and tropical dessert features a lime-zest madeleine biscuit, layered with passion fruit confit, vanilla mousse, Chantilly cream, and fresh coconut.

Smoked Chocolate Hazelnut Praline & Coffee
A rich indulgence crafted with cocoa streusel, hazelnut praline, smoked chocolate mousse, and coffee ganache. Perfectly portioned to serve 6-8 guests.

  • Price: $65.00 – $70.00
  • Pick-Up Dates: Sunday, December 22, or Monday, December 23
  • Locations: Available for pick-up at the bakery or kitchen

Orders can be placed through Des Croissant Paris’ online Square site here

Augie’s on Main has two Christmas dinners to make your celebrations stress-free and delicious with curated takeaway meal packages designed to bring restaurant-quality dining to your home. The Christmas Takeaway menu features two gourmet options—Dirty Chicken or Prime Rib—perfect for Christmas Eve or a reheat-and-serve feast on Christmas Day.

Christmas Dirty Chicken Experience ($61, Serves 2)

Enjoy a comforting holiday meal with this flavorful package:

  • Dirty Chicken
  • Whipped Potatoes
  • Sautéed Mushrooms
  • Roasted and Glazed Carrots
  • Santa Monica Chopped Salad
  • Roasted Chicken Pan Drippings

Christmas Prime Rib Experience ($121, Serves 2)

For a touch of elegance, choose the Prime Rib package, which includes:

  • Prime Rib
  • Whipped Potatoes
  • Sautéed Mushrooms
  • Roasted and Glazed Carrots
  • Santa Monica Chopped Salad
  • Horseradish Cream and Au Jus

Pickup and Ordering Details

  • Pickup Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24
  • Serving Options: Packages are prepared for easy pickup and can be served fresh on Christmas Eve or reheated on Christmas Day.
  • Pricing: $61 for the Dirty Chicken Experience, $121 for the Prime Rib Experience.

To secure your holiday meal, place a prepaid order online. Quantities are limited, so early orders are encouraged to guarantee availability.

Treat your family and friends to a memorable holiday feast without the kitchen hassle. For more details or to place your order, visit the restaurant’s website.

At Tartine, Ring in the holiday season with an array of indulgent treats and savory dishes available for pre-order, perfect for gatherings and celebrations. These handcrafted items, designed to serve 8 to 10 people, highlight seasonal flavors and artisanal quality. You can place your orders at their website

  • 9″ Apple Pie
    A blend of Granny Smith and Fuji apples, mixed with house-made spiced apple butter, is baked in a flaky pie crust and topped with a walnut-oat crumble. Allergens: nuts, wheat/gluten, dairy, eggs.
  • 9″ Pecan Kumquat Chocolate Rye Tart
    This elevated take on a pecan pie features a rye chocolate crust filled with pecans and candied kumquats, sweetened with maple syrup, and flavored with rum and vanilla. Allergens: nuts, wheat, dairy, eggs.
  • 9″ Banana Cream Tart
    Layers of fresh bananas, pastry cream, Valrhona chocolate, and caramel are topped with whipped cream in a flaky shell. Allergens: dairy, wheat, eggs.
  • Cookie Tin
    A delightful assortment of cookies perfect for gifting, including chocolate-dipped coconut macarons (WF), dark chocolate peppermint sables, raspberry rochers (WF), hazelnut biscottis (N), Linzer cookies with orange marmalade (N), almond toffee (N), and classic shortbread cookies. Allergens: nuts, dairy, wheat, eggs.
  • Whole Quiche
    A 9-inch quiche filled with seasonal vegetables and cheese, perfect for brunch or a savory addition to any meal.

At The Very Best Cookie, there is a fresh, exciting collaboration is now available as part of this month’s seasonal offerings. The Mint Babka, a delicious creation resulting from a partnership between he Very Best Cookie and @unemployedeater, has joined the lineup for December.

This decadent treat features a soft brioche dough rolled with a rich mint chocolate ganache and studded with mint chips, then finished with a refreshing mint syrup for a perfect balance of flavor.

The Mint Babka will be available for nationwide shipping on select dates, and in-store on weekends throughout the month. Due to high demand, pre-ordering is highly recommended to ensure you don’t miss out on this limited-time indulgence. The Very Best Cookie has several other seasonal desserts like a chocolate Buche de Noel that are also available. 

For more details on how to order, visit The Very Best Cookie’s online shop.

Renowned Chef Jordan Kahn has unveiled a special Christmas Eve menu designed to bring the magic of fine dining to your holiday celebrations. This fully prepared menu requires only reheating, allowing diners to enjoy a chef-crafted feast in the comfort of their own home.

The Christmas Eve Menu which serves 2 includes:

  • Mulled Heirloom Apple Cider
  • Savory Christmas Cookies with aged cheddar
  • Creamy Parsnip Soup
  • Entrée Choice of Liberty Farms Duck, Pineapple-Glazed Fresh Ham, or Prime Standing Rib Roast
  • Honeynut Squash Wellington
  • Winter Gourmand Salad
  • Black Truffle Risotto
  • Spiced Linzer Tart with maple frangipane and black currants
  • White Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Diners will need an oven and stovetop to prepare the meal. Supplements are available for an additional cost, but menu modifications will not be accommodated. You can order at Vespertine’s online Tock ordering site

Details:

  • Price: $220 per person
  • Prepaid pickup only
in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Inglewood Man Convicted of Armed Brinks Robbery After Early Prison Release

December 17, 2024

Read more
December 17, 2024

61-Year-Old Faces Life in Prison After Robbing Armored Courier Near LAX An Inglewood man who was released early from federal...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...

Photo: Instagram
News

LAPD Confirms Hannah Kobayashi Found Safe After Voluntary Border Crossing

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Customs Officials Report 30-Year-Old in Good Health; Case Closed The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Sunday that Hannah...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Launches Program to Cancel $500 Million in Medical Debt

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Initiative Targets Low-Income Residents with $2 Billion Debt Relief Goal The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched...

Photo: SMPD
News

41-Year-Old Piano Teacher Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Assault in Beverly Hills

December 16, 2024

Read more
December 16, 2024

Authorities Urge Other Potential Victims To Come Forward as Investigation Continues A 41-year-old piano teacher was arrested earlier this month...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/fDDgcY5DdG pic.twitter.com/3vzLkGsvsV — Westside Today...

Photo: KFA Architecture
News, Real Estate

Culver City Plans Fox Hills Redevelopment with Over 1,000 New Homes

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

Project Includes Affordable Housing, Commercial Space, Central Paseo. Culver City’s government has published an environmental report detailing plans for a...

Photo Credit: The Florida Department of Corrections and YouTube
News, Real Estate

Alexander Brothers, Luxury Real Estate Moguls, Arrested on Sex Trafficking and Assault Charges

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

The FBI Asks For Public Assistance and Victims or Witnesses to Come Forward Tal and Oren Alexander, prominent luxury real...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves New Housing Regulations Excluding Single-Family Zones

December 15, 2024

Read more
December 15, 2024

Rezoning Program Aims to Tackle Housing Shortages but Faces Feasibility Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: YouTube
News

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime in Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Transient Faces 10 Years in Prison After Admitting to a Racially Motivated Assault A Southern California man has pleaded guilty...

Photo: CD 11 Office
News

Celebrate the Holidays at the 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

Join the Festivities With Live Music, Food, and Community Connection The 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration is set to...

Photo: CCPD Facebook
News

Elderly Man Reported Missing Near Jefferson Boulevard, Public’s Help Sought

December 13, 2024

Read more
December 13, 2024

85-Year-Old Harry Grant Last Seen Driving a White Nissan SUV Culver City Police are asking for assistance in finding Harry...

Photo Credit: Jacob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bacari Debuts in Beverly Hills: Mediterranean Dining in the Iconic Villa Blanca Space

December 12, 2024

Read more
December 12, 2024

Seventh Los Angeles Location Beloved Small Plates, Craft Cocktails, and Rustic Charm Bacari, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired, family-owned restaurant group, has...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holey Moley Brings Food, Fun Drinks, Mini-Golf, and Karaoke to the Third Street Promenade

December 12, 2024

Read more
December 12, 2024

Whimsical Cocktails, Comfort Food, and Immersive Putt-Putt Courses In Santa Monica Holey Moley Golf Club, a new entertainment venue by...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR