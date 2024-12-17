Best Christmas Dinners To Go and Very Special Christmas Treats for Your Holiday Celebration

Where to Order Some of the Most Delicious and Special Treats for Next Week

Christmas is approaching soon and just in time, we have a list of some of the most delicious and special treats, some offered for the first time, on the Westside. Feast your eyes on these.

Artelice Pâtisserie has unveiled its holiday Bûche de Noël collection, featuring exquisite creations by their new pastry chef, Julie Baboulall-Duguet. These festive cakes are now available for pre-order online or in-store, with two delectable flavors to choose from.

Vanilla Passion Fruit

This light and tropical dessert features a lime-zest madeleine biscuit, layered with passion fruit confit, vanilla mousse, Chantilly cream, and fresh coconut.

Smoked Chocolate Hazelnut Praline & Coffee

A rich indulgence crafted with cocoa streusel, hazelnut praline, smoked chocolate mousse, and coffee ganache. Perfectly portioned to serve 6-8 guests.

Price: $65.00 – $70.00

Pick-Up Dates: Sunday, December 22, or Monday, December 23

Locations: Available for pick-up at Artelice

The desserts can be purchased at either location, via email, or phone. Email: holidayorders@artelicela.com. Make sure to receive a confirmation email. Phone: West LA: (424) 293-8846 or Burbank: (818) 588-4943

Chefs Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken are bringing festive flavors to your table this holiday season with SOCALO’s Christmas To-Go menu. Designed to take the hassle out of holiday cooking, the chef-curated dishes offer a stress-free way to enjoy a magical and delicious celebration at home.

SOCALO’s Christmas To-Go Menu. The Santa Monica-based Mexican restaurant’s Christmas To-Go menu features a selection of festive favorites:

Negra Modelo Braised Short Ribs

Sweet Corn Tamales

Honey Cumin Glazed Carrots

Winter Chopped Kale Salad

Tomato Jam

Poblano Mashed Potatoes

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ordering and Pickup Details

Order Deadline: Thursday, Dec. 19, by 2 p.m.

Pickup Date and Time: Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pickup Locations: SOCALO: Place orders directly through the SOCALO ordering link here. Pasadena (Border Grill): Use the Border Grill ordering link for pickup in Pasadena here.



Hatchet Hall is making holiday baking simple and delicious with its Cornbread Kit, now available for pre-order. Perfect for creating the restaurant’s signature cornbread at home, the kit includes a classic house mix, butter, and wildflower honey.

Each kit comes with cooking instructions, requiring only the addition of eggs and buttermilk to complete the recipe. Customers are advised to refrigerate the kit within two hours of pickup to ensure freshness.

The Cornbread Kit is available for pickup exclusively on Saturday, December 23, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Hatchet Hall.

Priced from $20, the kit offers a convenient and flavorful addition to holiday celebrations. You can order it here.

Additionally, this holiday season, indulge in a festive favorite served in three distinctive ways at Si! Mon, Townhouse, and Hatchet Hall. Inspired by Chef Jose’s family recipe, the eggnog offerings are a collaborative creation with beverage director Dave Purcell, bringing a nostalgic yet innovative touch to this classic holiday treat.

Three Unique Eggnog Experiences

Townhouse: Eggnog is served straight up, showcasing its creamy, spiced simplicity.

Hatchet Hall: Paired with a chocolate-dipped biscotti for a rich and indulgent pairing.

Si! Mon: Accompanied by a cacao Mamallena, a decadent bread pudding morsel for a unique twist.

This seasonal specialty is now available at all three locations, offering patrons a chance to savor the flavors of the holidays in style.

Lodge Bread Company is taking holiday pie pre-orders at the Beverly Hills and Culver City locations. They have the choice of classic Pumpkin and Pecan pies and are a relative bargain at $47 each. They are definitely great pies and I would suggest trying them if you need a traditional pie option. You can order them at Lodge Bread Company’s Tock site.

Augie’s on Main has two Christmas dinners to make your celebrations stress-free and delicious with curated takeaway meal packages designed to bring restaurant-quality dining to your home. The Christmas Takeaway menu features two gourmet options—Dirty Chicken or Prime Rib—perfect for Christmas Eve or a reheat-and-serve feast on Christmas Day.

Christmas Dirty Chicken Experience ($61, Serves 2)

Enjoy a comforting holiday meal with this flavorful package:

Dirty Chicken

Whipped Potatoes

Sautéed Mushrooms

Roasted and Glazed Carrots

Santa Monica Chopped Salad

Roasted Chicken Pan Drippings

Christmas Prime Rib Experience ($121, Serves 2)

For a touch of elegance, choose the Prime Rib package, which includes:

Prime Rib

Whipped Potatoes

Sautéed Mushrooms

Roasted and Glazed Carrots

Santa Monica Chopped Salad

Horseradish Cream and Au Jus

Pickup and Ordering Details

Pickup Date: Tuesday, Dec. 24

Serving Options: Packages are prepared for easy pickup and can be served fresh on Christmas Eve or reheated on Christmas Day.

Pricing: $61 for the Dirty Chicken Experience, $121 for the Prime Rib Experience.

To secure your holiday meal, place a prepaid order online. Quantities are limited, so early orders are encouraged to guarantee availability.

Treat your family and friends to a memorable holiday feast without the kitchen hassle. For more details or to place your order, visit the restaurant’s website.

At Tartine, Ring in the holiday season with an array of indulgent treats and savory dishes available for pre-order, perfect for gatherings and celebrations. These handcrafted items, designed to serve 8 to 10 people, highlight seasonal flavors and artisanal quality. You can place your orders at their website.

9″ Apple Pie

9″ Apple Pie

A blend of Granny Smith and Fuji apples, mixed with house-made spiced apple butter, is baked in a flaky pie crust and topped with a walnut-oat crumble. Allergens: nuts, wheat/gluten, dairy, eggs.

9″ Pecan Kumquat Chocolate Rye Tart

This elevated take on a pecan pie features a rye chocolate crust filled with pecans and candied kumquats, sweetened with maple syrup, and flavored with rum and vanilla. Allergens: nuts, wheat, dairy, eggs.

This elevated take on a pecan pie features a rye chocolate crust filled with pecans and candied kumquats, sweetened with maple syrup, and flavored with rum and vanilla. Allergens: nuts, wheat, dairy, eggs.

9″ Banana Cream Tart

Layers of fresh bananas, pastry cream, Valrhona chocolate, and caramel are topped with whipped cream in a flaky shell. Allergens: dairy, wheat, eggs.

Layers of fresh bananas, pastry cream, Valrhona chocolate, and caramel are topped with whipped cream in a flaky shell. Allergens: dairy, wheat, eggs.

Cookie Tin

Cookie Tin

A delightful assortment of cookies perfect for gifting, including chocolate-dipped coconut macarons (WF), dark chocolate peppermint sables, raspberry rochers (WF), hazelnut biscottis (N), Linzer cookies with orange marmalade (N), almond toffee (N), and classic shortbread cookies. Allergens: nuts, dairy, wheat, eggs.

Whole Quiche

A 9-inch quiche filled with seasonal vegetables and cheese, perfect for brunch or a savory addition to any meal.

A 9-inch quiche filled with seasonal vegetables and cheese, perfect for brunch or a savory addition to any meal.

At The Very Best Cookie, there is a fresh, exciting collaboration is now available as part of this month’s seasonal offerings. The Mint Babka, a delicious creation resulting from a partnership between he Very Best Cookie and @unemployedeater, has joined the lineup for December.

This decadent treat features a soft brioche dough rolled with a rich mint chocolate ganache and studded with mint chips, then finished with a refreshing mint syrup for a perfect balance of flavor.

The Mint Babka will be available for nationwide shipping on select dates, and in-store on weekends throughout the month. Due to high demand, pre-ordering is highly recommended to ensure you don’t miss out on this limited-time indulgence. The Very Best Cookie has several other seasonal desserts like a chocolate Buche de Noel that are also available.

For more details on how to order, visit The Very Best Cookie’s online shop.

Renowned Chef Jordan Kahn has unveiled a special Christmas Eve menu designed to bring the magic of fine dining to your holiday celebrations. This fully prepared menu requires only reheating, allowing diners to enjoy a chef-crafted feast in the comfort of their own home.

The Christmas Eve Menu which serves 2 includes:

Mulled Heirloom Apple Cider

Savory Christmas Cookies with aged cheddar

Creamy Parsnip Soup

Entrée Choice of Liberty Farms Duck, Pineapple-Glazed Fresh Ham, or Prime Standing Rib Roast

Honeynut Squash Wellington

Winter Gourmand Salad

Black Truffle Risotto

Spiced Linzer Tart with maple frangipane and black currants

White Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Diners will need an oven and stovetop to prepare the meal. Supplements are available for an additional cost, but menu modifications will not be accommodated. You can order at Vespertine’s online Tock ordering site.

Details: