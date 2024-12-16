December 17, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school enrolling 475 students annually. Nationally recognized as a balanced, progressive educational leader, The Willows’ strong academic program incorporates experiential learning and thematic instruction into cutting-edge curriculum and integrates technology and the arts into the classroom. Follow us @thewillowscommschool for more updates.

in News, Video
Photo: Instagram
News

LAPD Confirms Hannah Kobayashi Found Safe After Voluntary Border Crossing

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

Customs Officials Report 30-Year-Old in Good Health; Case Closed The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed on Sunday that Hannah...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Los Angeles County Launches Program to Cancel $500 Million in Medical Debt

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

Initiative Targets Low-Income Residents with $2 Billion Debt Relief Goal The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has launched...

Photo: SMPD
News

41-Year-Old Piano Teacher Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Assault in Beverly Hills

December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024

Authorities Urge Other Potential Victims To Come Forward as Investigation Continues A 41-year-old piano teacher was arrested earlier this month...
News, Video

(Video) Discover Seaside Fun With Pacific Park’s Amusement Rides and Games

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

For Tickets and More Info, Go To Pacpark.com For Tickets and More Info, Go To https://t.co/fDDgcY5DdG pic.twitter.com/3vzLkGsvsV — Westside Today...

Photo: KFA Architecture
News, Real Estate

Culver City Plans Fox Hills Redevelopment with Over 1,000 New Homes

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Project Includes Affordable Housing, Commercial Space, Central Paseo. Culver City’s government has published an environmental report detailing plans for a...

Photo Credit: The Florida Department of Corrections and YouTube
News, Real Estate

Alexander Brothers, Luxury Real Estate Moguls, Arrested on Sex Trafficking and Assault Charges

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

The FBI Asks For Public Assistance and Victims or Witnesses to Come Forward Tal and Oren Alexander, prominent luxury real...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

LA City Council Approves New Housing Regulations Excluding Single-Family Zones

December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024

Rezoning Program Aims to Tackle Housing Shortages but Faces Feasibility Concerns The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday...
News

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep...

Photo: YouTube
News

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime in Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Transient Faces 10 Years in Prison After Admitting to a Racially Motivated Assault A Southern California man has pleaded guilty...

Photo: CD 11 Office
News

Celebrate the Holidays at the 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

Join the Festivities With Live Music, Food, and Community Connection The 2nd Annual Better 11 Holiday Celebration is set to...

Photo: CCPD Facebook
News

Elderly Man Reported Missing Near Jefferson Boulevard, Public’s Help Sought

December 13, 2024

December 13, 2024

85-Year-Old Harry Grant Last Seen Driving a White Nissan SUV Culver City Police are asking for assistance in finding Harry...

Photo Credit: Jacob Layman
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Bacari Debuts in Beverly Hills: Mediterranean Dining in the Iconic Villa Blanca Space

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Seventh Los Angeles Location Beloved Small Plates, Craft Cocktails, and Rustic Charm Bacari, the acclaimed Mediterranean-inspired, family-owned restaurant group, has...

Photo Credit: Stan Lee
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Holey Moley Brings Food, Fun Drinks, Mini-Golf, and Karaoke to the Third Street Promenade

December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024

Whimsical Cocktails, Comfort Food, and Immersive Putt-Putt Courses In Santa Monica Holey Moley Golf Club, a new entertainment venue by...

Photo: Facebook
News

Court Rulings Spell the End of Proposed Merger Between Albertson’s and Kroger

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Grocery Chain Announces Kroger Lawsuit in Separate Press Release Albertsons Companies, Inc. has announced the termination of its proposed merger...

Photo: Official
News

Bar Nine to Close Culver City Flagship After 11 Years of Excellent Espresso and Connection

December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024

Espresso Bar Bids Farewell to Culver City, Plans Bright Future with Pure Espresso After 11 years of serving the community,...

