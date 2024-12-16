41-Year-Old Piano Teacher Arrested for Alleged Child Sexual Assault in Beverly Hills

Authorities Urge Other Potential Victims To Come Forward as Investigation Continues

A 41-year-old piano teacher was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student, the Santa Monica Police Department announced.

After a report of sexual abuse, Youth and Family Services (YSD) detectives immediately started investigating and learned the piano teacher had sexually assaulted the minor child since July 2024, when the student was 13 years old. The incidents took place at the student’s home, the teacher’s vehicle, as well as the teacher’s studio, the French Conservatory of Music, in Beverly Hills.

On Dec. 12, 2024, detectives, with the assistance of uniformed and undercover officers, executed arrest and search warrants, taking the suspect into custody in Encino. The teacher was identified as Hovanes John Jihanyan, of Van Nuys.

Jihanyan was booked for the following: lewd acts on a minor 13 years or younger; continuous sex abuse of a minor 13 years or younger; sexual assault on a minor 13 years or younger with the perpetrator being 10 years older; possession of child pornography; and sexual exploitation of a minor. The case will be filed with the LA County District Attorney’s Office on Monday, December 16. Jihanyan remains in custody, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information or other potential victims to contact Detective Lizette Hardgrave at (310) 458-2256, Sergeant David Haro at (310) 458-8952, or the Watch Commander desk at (310) 458-8427.