Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Hate Crime in Attack on Asian American Woman in Culver City

Transient Faces 10 Years in Prison After Admitting to a Racially Motivated Assault

A Southern California man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime for attacking an Asian American woman in Culver City while shouting racial slurs, authorities said.

Jesse Lindsey, 38, a transient whose last known address was in Fontana, admitted to one count of committing a hate crime. He has been in federal custody since July 18 and was previously serving time in state prison on an unrelated conviction.

According to court documents, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on June 14, 2021, as the victim was walking to work. Lindsey, a white man, approached the woman and yelled, “You can’t say hi to a [expletive] white boy?” He then punched her in the head, causing her to fall into the street and hit her head. While the victim lay face down, Lindsey continued to shout racial slurs, including the N-word, at her.

Emergency responders took the victim to a hospital, where she received approximately 11 stitches for injuries to her head and ear. During an interview following the attack, Lindsey made multiple derogatory remarks about people of Asian descent, referencing stereotypes and the Asian actor Jet Li, according to his plea agreement.

“Hate-fueled acts of violence have no place in our society,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada in a statement. “Enforcing civil rights goes to the core of my office’s mission, and we will continue to prosecute hate crimes, especially those committed by individuals whose bigotry results in physical harm to victims.”

Akil Davis, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, described Lindsey’s actions as “heinous, despicable, and inhumane.” He emphasized the FBI’s commitment to investigating hate crimes and protecting civil rights, urging the public to report potential hate crimes by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or visiting tips.fbi.gov.

Culver City Police Chief Jason Sims commended the collaboration between his department, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, stating, “Our community’s rich cultural diversity is our strength, and we are dedicated to ensuring it remains a safe and welcoming environment for all.”

Lindsey’s sentencing is scheduled for March 3, 2025, before U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald. He faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the FBI with significant assistance from the Culver City Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey Greer Dotson is prosecuting the case.