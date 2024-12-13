December 13, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Home Safety Assessments Prevent Your Loved Ones from Falling

Steer Clear of Accidents with Safely Home Again’s Fall Assessments

A call at 3:40 a.m. jolts you from a deep sleep.

What day is it? What time is it?

A few short hours from now is the time you’re supposed to wake up, hurry the kids to school and yourself to work. But you know from the pit in your stomach, that callis important.

It’s the one no one wants to get — your father, in his 80s, had a fall. Luckily, he wore an emergency alert system that notified responders immediately.

“We’re transferring him to the hospital. A broken hip and dislocated shoulder,” responders say, as your body responds to the incident before your mind does, awakening a deep sorrow and your will to sit up.

At the hospital, dad is headed into surgery. The waiting, and the racing thoughts begin as dad — blissfully under anesthesia — enters the operating room.

What happens next? Is he safe at home? Does he need a caregiver? Who will prepare meals for him? Does he need mobility equipment? How can I prevent my father from falling, but also care for my immediate family.

This is what you call a “perfect storm,” scenario that happens so often and anticipated by families with aging loved ones. These is the moment that Safely Home Againbecomes your resource: to help you and assist you. A small business that assures you and your family have a home that is as hazard-free as possible, and the management of your loved one is underway.

Through case management and home and fall safety assessments, Safely Home Again, founded by Los Angeles native Madeline Fry, helps aging adults maintain their independence and live worry-free in the comfort of their home.

Safely Home Again assesses fall risks and hazards in the home, recommending safety measures that families can take to prevent accidents. The 240+ point assessment tool, which requiresa certification to conduct, looks for hazards that exist in and around the living space. Hazards may include poor outdoor lighting, inadequate wheelchair ramp, unsafe staircases and more. Once the hazards are found, Safely Home Again provides solutions and vendors who can then be available to complete the actual modifications.

“We become your consultant, advocate and family member,” Fry said.

Caring for aging parents and loved ones is a weight few can carry, but with Safely Home Again, you aren’t doing it alone.

“We’re here for you, so you can get back to what you need to do. Whether that’s your family time, anniversary celebration, piano recitals or basketball games. To see you through those moments — the good and the bad — Safely Home Again’s services are the assurance you and your family needs.

Safely Home Again also aids with discharge planning upon leaving a hospital, skilled or rehabilitation facility; orders and schedules lifestyle services such as the delivery of medical mobility equipment, meal delivery; and choosing of caregivers.

Safely Home Again is the simple solution for complex issues that, in scenarios like the one above, are hard to navigate without professional help.

“If you find yourself in a similar situation, reach out to us. We’ve got your back, we’ve got your loved ones’ backs, and most importantly, we’re here for you,” Fry said. To learn more about Safely Home Again and to schedule a safety assessment, visitSafelyHomeAgain.com.

