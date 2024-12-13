Elderly Man Reported Missing Near Jefferson Boulevard, Public’s Help Sought

85-Year-Old Harry Grant Last Seen Driving a White Nissan SUV

Culver City Police are asking for assistance in finding Harry Anthony Grant, 85, who was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Grant was last seen at 8:30 p.m. near Jefferson Boulevard and Mesmer Avenue in Los Angeles.

Grant, a White male, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with hazel eyes, short gray hair, and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing tan cargo pants, a multi-colored Aztec-print jacket, and tan Ugg boots.

He was driving a white Nissan Kicks SUV with California license plate 9NAK469 at the time of his disappearance. Police noted that Grant has poor vision, does not have a cell phone, and is unfamiliar with the area.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department immediately at (310) 253-6202. For additional inquiries, Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza can be reached at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.