(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania...
Police Detain a Belligerent Man Blocking Traffic; Overturned Car on Venice Boulevard On Friday night, December 6, at around 6:45...
Donate New, Unwrapped Toys To Brighten the Season for Children in Need The Culver City Police Department is inviting the...
Hollywood’s Biggest Night Returns, Top Contenders Revealed The nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards® were announced Monday, December...
Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11 Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los...
By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...
From Malls To Diving Adventures, Explore the Top Spots Who wants to meet Santa? For parents, it’s one of the...
Police Seek Two Suspects Who Fled the Scene After Wounding the Victim. A man was shot and robbed early Saturday...
Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and Irvine Are Part of the Top Ten As of December 2024, California’s rental market remains...
SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...
Celebrate the Season With Joyful Music, Sing-Alongs, and Festive Surprises The Angel City Chorale is inviting Los Angeles residents to...
Free Drive-Through Event Will Ease Getting Rid of Troublesome Items Culver City residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste...
Watch Interviews with Star Frank Grillo and Director Steven C. Miller What if a supermoon could unleash humanity’s darkest instincts?...
Controller Kenneth Mejia Seeks To Assess Care, Adoption Efforts, Funding Challenges Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced a performance...
