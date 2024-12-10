(Video) School of Rock Offers the Most Revolutionary Music Education

December 10, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Arrested for Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO in NYC Has Ties to Santa Monica

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Suspect Found with Ghost Gun, Manifesto, and Fake IDs in Pennsylvania Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man, was arrested in Pennsylvania...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

Disturbance and Car Wreck Snarl Castle Heights and Venice Boulevard Traffic Friday Night

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Police Detain a Belligerent Man Blocking Traffic; Overturned Car on Venice Boulevard On Friday night, December 6, at around 6:45...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Launches Its Holiday Toy Drive for Local Kids

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Donate New, Unwrapped Toys To Brighten the Season for Children in Need The Culver City Police Department is inviting the...

Photo: Golden Globes
Entertainment, News

Golden Globes Announce 2025 Nominees: See the Full List

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Hollywood’s Biggest Night Returns, Top Contenders Revealed The nominees for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards® were announced Monday, December...

Photo: Official
News

“A Safer 11 for a Better 11” Initiative Targets Crime Reduction, Infrastructure Upgrades

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

Councilmember Traci Park Launches New Public Safety Plan for District 11 Councilmember Traci Park, alongside LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, Los...
News

Shore Hotel to Open New Coastal-Inspired Hotel Restaurant

December 9, 2024

December 9, 2024

By Susan Payne A new restaurant is opening at the Shore Hotel in December, offering guests and the public a...

Photo: Westfield Century City
News

Where to Meet Santa on the Westside This Holiday Season

December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024

From Malls To Diving Adventures, Explore the Top Spots Who wants to meet Santa? For parents, it’s one of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Shot in Robbery Near Blair Hills Park in Culver City Early Saturday Morning

December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024

Police Seek Two Suspects Who Fled the Scene After Wounding the Victim. A man was shot and robbed early Saturday...
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Rents Among Nation’s Highest but Surprisingly Not the Most Expensive

December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024

Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and Irvine Are Part of the Top Ten As of December 2024, California’s rental market remains...
News

GMCLA Begins 46th Season with Candy-Themed Wonderland

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

SugarPlum Fairies Slated for Mid-December By Susan Payne Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles is bringing candy-coated goodness to its...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Facebook
News

Angel City Chorale Brings Holiday Magic to UCLA’s Royce Hall with “Bling on the Holidays”

December 6, 2024

December 6, 2024

Celebrate the Season With Joyful Music, Sing-Alongs, and Festive Surprises The Angel City Chorale is inviting Los Angeles residents to...
News

Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste and E-Waste in Culver City on Dec. 7

December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024

Free Drive-Through Event Will Ease Getting Rid of Troublesome Items  Culver City residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste...

Photo: Briarcliff Entertainment
Entertainment, Film, News

Werewolves: Steven C. Miller’s Thrilling New Film in Theatres December 6

December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024

Watch Interviews with Star Frank Grillo and Director Steven C. Miller   What if a supermoon could unleash humanity’s darkest instincts?...

Photo Credit: LA Animal Services
News

Audit Launched Into LA Animal Services Amid Rising Euthanasia Rates and Shelter Concerns

December 5, 2024

December 5, 2024

Controller Kenneth Mejia Seeks To Assess Care, Adoption Efforts, Funding Challenges Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced a performance...

