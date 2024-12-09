Culver City Police Department Launches Its Holiday Toy Drive for Local Kids

Donate New, Unwrapped Toys To Brighten the Season for Children in Need

The Culver City Police Department is inviting the community to help make the holiday season brighter for children in need by participating in its annual toy drive, as they stated in a social media post this afternoon.

Residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the police department lobby, located at 4040 Duquesne Avenue. Donations are accepted daily from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Toys that are collected in the drive will be distributed to children in the community throughout the holiday season, spreading joy and cheer to local families.

For more information about the toy drive, contact Community Engagement Manager Jennifer Atenza at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org.

“Thank you for helping us share the holiday spirit!”, states the social media message from The Culver City Police Department.