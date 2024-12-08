Los Angeles Rents Among Nation’s Highest but Surprisingly Not the Most Expensive

Santa Monica, Los Angeles, and Irvine Are Part of the Top Ten

As of December 2024, California’s rental market remains among the most expensive in the nation which should come as no surprise. But while it is quite expensive to rent in California, the state and the Los Angeles Metro area are not the most expensive markets in the nation.

According to Zillow data, these are the top seven most expensive cities for rental:

San Diego: Average rent of $3,175 per month.

San Francisco: Average rent of $3,168 per month.

Los Angeles: Average rent of $2,983 per month.

San Jose: Average rent of $2,570 per month.

Santa Monica: Average rent of $2,500 per month.

Oakland: Average rent of $2,450 per month.

Irvine: Average rent of $2,400 per month.

Both Los Angeles and Santa Monica are in the top five of the most expensive cities for renters in California. New York City has the most expensive rent of $3,500 on average and Boston comes in at number two at $3,200 on average per month.

The median rent in California is $2,800, reflecting a modest $5 increase from December 2023. California’s median rent is $788 higher than the rest of the country. The median rent has held steady month-over-month, with no change from November to December 2024.