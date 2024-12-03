LAPD Confirms Missing Woman Voluntarily Crossed into Mexico, Urges Her to Contact Them

Hannah Kobayashi, 30, Classified as a Voluntary Missing Person By Authorities

Los Angeles Police Department investigators have confirmed that 30-year-old Hannah Kobayashi voluntarily crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, classifying her as a voluntary missing person.

On December 1, 2024, detectives with the LAPD Missing Persons Unit reviewed surveillance footage provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The video shows Kobayashi crossing the border on foot at San Ysidro, California, carrying luggage and traveling alone.

“Our priority is ensuring Ms. Kobayashi’s safety and well-being,” LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said. “We urge her to contact her family, law enforcement, or the U.S. Embassy to let us know she is safe. She has the right to privacy, and we respect that, but her loved ones are understandably concerned. A simple message would go a long way to reassure them.”

Kobayashi arrived in Los Angeles on a pre-scheduled flight from Maui on November 8, 2024. Over the following days, surveillance footage and witness accounts placed her at various locations around the city.

On November 11, Kobayashi retrieved her luggage at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after opting not to board a connecting flight to New York. She was then seen at Union Station, where she purchased a bus ticket to a destination near the Mexican border. The following day, on November 12, Kobayashi traveled by bus from Union Station to San Ysidro. Shortly after arriving, she crossed into Mexico.

Investigators determined she made these decisions independently, and there is no evidence to suggest foul play or human trafficking. Before leaving Maui, Kobayashi reportedly expressed a desire to disconnect from modern communication and take a break from her routine.

This case sounds similar to the disappearance of Chanel Banks, who was reported missing by her relatives on November 8 who came to Los Angeles to search for her, but resurfaced on November 11 in Texas after media reports went nationwide.

Despite significant public and media interest, the LAPD has found no indications of criminal activity. The investigation reflects Kobayashi’s right to privacy while balancing concerns raised by her loved ones. Sadly, her father died by suicide on Sunday, November 24 after he flew to Los Angeles to search for his daughter.

The case will remain open in the Missing and Unidentified Persons System (MUPS) until Kobayashi’s safety is confirmed. However, the LAPD will not pursue further investigation into Mexico unless new evidence arises.



Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the LAPD at (877) LAPD-24-7 or (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at www.lacrimestoppers.org.