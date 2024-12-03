December 4, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Downtown Culver City to Host 2024 Amazing Holiday Tree Lighting ‘Sled-tacular’

Photo Credit: Culver City Downtown Business Association

50 Tons of Snow, Live Performances, and a Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony

Culver City is almost ready for the 2024 Holiday Tree Lighting Sled-tacular, set to dazzle residents and visitors on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event, now in its third decade, will take place at Town Plaza, 9400 Culver Blvd., with snow play on adjacent Main Street.

This year’s festivities will feature 50 tons of fresh snow—nearly double last year’s amount—beginning at 5 p.m., followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. Highlights include a performance by 250 local students and a countdown led by the mayor, City Council, Downtown Business Association board members, and special guests.

Attendees can enjoy sledding, snow play, carnival games, and a visit from Santa Claus, who will greet children in front of the historic Culver Studios mansion. The event also promises free sweet treats and warm drinks courtesy of downtown businesses, with numerous restaurants open for families to dine before or after the celebration.

“This event brings our community together to kick off the holiday season in a magical way,” said Darrel Menthe, executive director of the Culver City Downtown Business Association. “With more snow, treats, and community partners, it’s truly bigger and better than ever.”

The tree lighting ceremony will showcase the talents of local student choirs, including performances by the Culver City Elementary Schools All-District Honor Choir, El Marino School Japanese Chorus, Culver City Middle School’s 6th Grade Choir, and Culver City High School’s Academy of Visual & Performing Arts Vocal Ensemble, Jazz Band, and String Quartet.

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 5
  • Time: 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6:00 p.m.)
  • Location: Town Plaza, 9400 Culver Blvd., Culver City
  • Snow Play: Adjacent Main Street
  • Sledding Waivers: Pre-registration is free and available online here.

The tree lighting ceremony will also be live-streamed at 6:00 p.m. PT, with a recording available throughout the holiday season at Downtown Culver City.

Attendees can find parking in nearby garages and street spaces, take advantage of bicycle-friendly routes and bike valet at Town Plaza, or use public transit options such as the Metro E Line or Culver City Bus. For detailed transportation information, visit Downtown Culver City.

The event is sponsored by the Culver City Downtown Business Association, Amazon MGM Studios, City of Culver City, The Culver Studios, Hackman Capital Partners, The Culver Steps, The Culver Hotel, Kiwanis Club of Culver City, and other local businesses and organizations.

Bundle up, grab your mittens, and join the community for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer.

