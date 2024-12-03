Culver City Offers Winter Basketball Clinics and Youth League Starting In December

New Programs Offer Skill-Building, Teamwork, Fun for Young Athletes

Culver City’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Services (PRCS) Department has announced two new basketball programs for young athletes this winter: basketball clinics over the holiday break and a youth basketball league starting in January.

The PRCS is introducing Winter youth basketball clinics designed to teach players skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork while fostering new friendships.

Dates: Week 1: December 23-24 Week 2: December 30-31

Time: 9:00 a.m. to Noon.

Location: Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Cost: $42 per week, with an $11 discount for Culver City residents

Registration is required and can be completed online for Week 1 and Week 2.

The department’s new youth basketball league will run from January 18 through February 22, 2025. Open to children ages 5 to 12, the league includes weekly games on Saturdays and one practice session on weekday afternoons or early evenings. You can register for the basketball league here.

Player Evaluations: Saturday, December 21, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Game Dates: Saturdays from January 18 to February 22

Cost: $121 for the season, with an $11 discount for Culver City residents

Parents interested in volunteering as coaches must fill out the online Volunteer Coaches Form.

For additional information or to register for these programs, contact Jamal Johnson at (310) 253-6658 or jamal.johnson@culvercity.org.